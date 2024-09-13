The alarming gap between perception and reality in the corner office

New research reveals a staggering 81% of C-suite leaders feel confident in their cybersecurity defenses. That confidence has resulted in only 5% of leaders allocating additional budget to their cyber programs in the past 12 months.

The harsh reality paints a different picture—over 1 billion records were stolen in the first half of 2024 alone. While the C-suite feels protected, the talent on the front line is more attuned to the actual threat, with only 66% of managers saying they were confident in their organization’s cyber posture.

This alarming disconnect between perceived and actual cybersecurity readiness poses significant risks to organizations.

Kevin Pierce Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer of VikingCloud.

C-Suite overconfidence: A dangerous misstep

42% of C-suite executives believe their teams could recognize and respond to a cyberattack in 3 days or less. However, only 18% of frontline managers share this optimism. Similarly, 33% of C-suite said the frequency of cyberattacks against their business has increased in the past 12 months. Frontline managers’ report significantly higher figures, with 55% saying attacks against their organization have increased in frequency. This disparity highlights a critical gap in the C-suite’s understanding of the threat landscape their organizations and managers face.

This overconfidence is concerning, especially considering the growing sophistication of hackers. 55% of companies believe that modern cybercriminals are more advanced than their internal teams. This gap will continue to grow until the corner office comes to grip with their true cybersecurity posture and takes steps to mitigate their risk.

The factors contributing to C-Suite overconfidence

A significant factor contributing to this disconnect is a lack of transparency and trust within organizations. 58% of frontline managers are underreporting cyber incidents out of fear of losing their jobs. What's even more concerning is that, in contrast, only 12% of C-suite respondents claim to underreporting at their organizations—a drastic disconnect.

There are multiple levels to this problem, starting with capacity and fear. Understaffed teams and a lack of technology put a significant strain on front line managers to both establish security parameters and to sort through the potential attack vectors. With the cost of a data breach surging 10% in 2024 to $4.88M on average, the pressure is felt everywhere. Many fear they will be fired when breaches become public.

Cyber alert fatigue also plays a role. Excessive information and false positives are overwhelming security teams, leading to dangerous delays in response times. 63% of cyber teams spend over 4 hours a week dealing with false positives—a vulnerability underestimated by 64% of C-suite respondents.

The disconnect between C-suite executives and managers is not just a minor oversight; it’s a critical flaw in how companies approach cybersecurity. The constant sifting through of alerts and risks has made teams unable to identify genuine threats, resulting in human error, burnout, and in some cases, ignored alerts. In fact, 33% of companies admit to being delayed in responding to cyberattacks because they were dealing with false positives.

This lack of transparency from the C-suite to frontline managers has dire consequences. If incidents are not reported or properly communicated, the C-suite is left in the dark and can’t act. That is why 74% of the C-suite reports their cyber posture is mature compared with 29% of managers.

Bridging the confidence gap

To close the gap between perceived and actual cyber readiness, C-Suite leaders must:

1. Challenge their cybersecurity posture perspective: C-suite leaders must reassess their organization’s actual preparedness for the myriad of new cyber risks emerging every day. This requires a critical look at the tools and processes currently in place and a willingness to make necessary adjustments.

2. Listen and communicate: The disconnect between the C-suite and frontline managers is one of the most significant barriers to effective cybersecurity. By engaging with frontline managers and understanding their day-to-day cyber experiences and priorities, and the resources they need to be effective, C-suite leaders can gain a more accurate picture of their organization’s cybersecurity standing.

3. Prioritize technology that supports teams: Technology should enable cybersecurity teams, not hinder them. Investing in tools that alleviate the talent shortage, provide resources, and reduce cyber alert fatigue is essential. If teams aren’t supported, they can’t do their job effectively.

4. Foster a culture of transparency: Create an environment where employees feel safe reporting cyber incidents without fear of reprisal. It’s impossible to fix what you don’t know, and underreporting only compounds the problem.

Defending your organization against cyberattacks is not easy. And when your executives and team aren’t on the same page, it’s nearly impossible. Closing this gap is an essential step to protect against the ever-evolving threats in today’s cyber landscape.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro