Thales introduces enterprise passwordless functionality for Passwordless 360°

Thales has announced a new passwordless authentication concept for enterprise users in the form of the Passwordless 360° security platform.

The concept will allow businesses to take advantage of some of the latest and greatest secure technologies such as FIDO passkeys.

Many of the passwordless functionalities look to help shore up businesses against a wide range of security risks including password theft and phishing.

Meeting NIST requirements

The Passwordless 360° platform can provide organizations with the ability to use passwordless authentication across work, personal, legacy and web devices. This removes the need for password generators and stops poor cyber hygiene practices that some employees could be undertaking across the many passwords they have to remember. Using a single solution across multiple platforms also aids in cost-reduction.

By working in tandem with the OneWelcome Identity Platform, Passwordless 360° allows organizations to use passkeys, passwordless login, SafeNet FIDO Key Manager for passkey management, and the FIDO Authenticator Lifecycle Management tool which allows enterprises to monitor FIDO tokens across their ecosystem.

Speaking on the announcement, Alejandro Leal, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole said, “Overall, Thales offers a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to improve their identity management practices, adapt to evolving technologies, and effectively secure their systems and data.”

“Organizations in highly regulated industries and security-conscious organizations in both the public and private sectors that require strong authentication options should consider the OneWelcome Identity Platform,” he concluded.

