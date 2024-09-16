TfL requires in-person password resets for all staff following cyberattack

The effects of the recent cyberattack on Transport For London (TfL) systems continue to be felt, with employees now being asked to attend an in person meeting to verify their identities and reset their passwords.

The organization has confirmed customer data was accessed during the attack, and one person has been arrested in relation to the incident , with the leaked data possibly including the bank details for around 5,000 customers, with applications for new Oyster photo and zip cards temporarily suspended.

Public transport itself remained largely unaffected in the incident, which primarily disrupted internal systems and the refund process for the transport agency, but the impact is still causing delay for some of TfL’s systems.

Ongoing disruption

TfL has confirmed it will be in touch with any customer whose information was compromised, and the organization is monitoring anyone who uses their system to ensure only those with authorisation can gain access,

"Some customers may ask questions about the security of our network and their data. First and foremost, we must reassure that our network is safe," TfL added on its employee hub. "Secondly, we're contacting customers directly about steps being taken regarding their data."

This attack reinforces the current trend of critical infrastructure as the target for cyber criminals. Organisations such as hospitals and energy companies which provide a public service are particularly vulnerable since they don’t tend to have the budget for top of the range cyber security.

Via BleepingComputer

