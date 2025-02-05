Tackling the threat of deepfakes in the workplace

As technology evolves, cybercriminals are finding ever more sophisticated ways to exploit it. One of the most insidious developments to date is the rise of deepfakes — realistic but ultimately fake audio, video, or images created using artificial intelligence (AI). These tools are enabling bad actors to launch highly convincing impersonation scams, from imitating the voices of executives to creating fake videos that bypass verification processes.

With deepfake technology beginning to get easier and cheaper to obtain, the tools - once seen as a novelty in entertainment – are increasingly being leveraged for fraud, disinformation and cybercrime. And with AI technology evolving at breakneck speed, deepfakes are becoming increasingly convincing and accessible. In fact, Ofcom recently revealed that 43% of UK internet users believed they had experienced a deepfake in the first half of 2024.

It goes without saying that the challenge of defending against deepfakes is growing. While financially lucrative organizations were the primary targets of such attacks - thanks to the time and effort needed to deploy the tools - cyber criminals are now able to widen their net to smaller businesses.

To stay ahead, businesses of all sizes must understand how deepfake threats operate and adopt advanced technologies, training, and practices to combat them effectively.

Simon Jefferies Social Links Navigation Director of Technology at Sharp UK.

Understanding the deepfake threat

We recently conducted research on the security stature of UK SMEs, which uncovered a number of concerning insights. Cyber breach fears were found to be on the rise for 86% of workers in UK SMEs, with AI being the primary driver of concern when it comes to cyber risks in the workplace.

Despite this growing awareness, AI-powered deepfakes manipulate audio and visual media that can dupe even the most careful viewers or listeners. For example, attackers may use deepfake audio to mimic a CEO’s voice, instructing an employee to transfer funds to a fraudulent account. In one reported case, this tactic successfully duped an organization into wiring $243,000 to a scammer.

Beyond financial scams, deepfakes can destabilize organizational trust. A deepfake impersonating a cybersecurity leader during a data breach could manipulate an organization's response, leading to unauthorized access to sensitive information. As businesses rely more on digital and remote communication, such attacks can erode confidence in the integrity of day-to-day operations.

The increasing availability of deepfake technology is compounding the threat. What was once the domain of advanced technical experts is now within reach of less-skilled attackers. Open-source AI tools and online tutorials make it easier than ever to create convincing deepfake content, offering cybercriminals a broader arsenal of attack methods.

As a result, organizations of all sizes are at risk. While large enterprises are often high-profile targets that make news headlines, smaller businesses are frequently being targeted by organized criminal networks due to their typically weaker security measures. The National Cyber Security Council recently warned that severity of the threat facing the UK is – worryingly – underestimated by organisations from all sectors. Right across the country, basic cyber security practices are too often ignored.

As deepfake threats become more sophisticated, organizations need to adopt a multifaceted approach to defense. Our latest research found that, alarmingly, 43% of employees in UK SMEs haven’t had any form of training regarding cybersecurity in the last year, despite the rapid emergence of new threats. Unsurprisingly, only a third of UK employees are confident that they could even spot a cyber threat.

A combination of advanced technologies, improved security protocols, and targeted employee training can significantly reduce the risks. Modern tools and techniques are advancing to counter the rise of deepfake manipulation and enhance identity verification. AI-powered detection systems use machine learning to identify tell-tale signs of manipulation, such as inconsistencies in facial shadows, unnatural pauses in speech, or irregularities in lip-syncing. Meanwhile, behavioral biometrics are redefining identity verification by analyzing dynamic actions like typing speed, mouse movements, and interaction patterns, going beyond static identifiers like fingerprints or facial recognition. To strengthen security further, dynamic multi-factor authentication (MFA) is becoming essential. Adaptive systems, such as those from Duo Security and Okta, incorporate real-time challenges like one-time PINs or live video verifications and adjust based on unusual activity. These innovations are critical in combating deepfake threats and safeguarding digital trust.

Training teams to recognize and respond

While technology plays a crucial role in combating deepfakes, human vigilance is equally important. Awareness programs for employees are key to this. Teams should be regularly educated on the growing use of deepfakes in cybercrime, from fraudulent requests for financial transfers to phishing scams. Recognizing the signs of suspicious activity, such as unusual requests or unverified communications, can help employees – and their employer – avoid falling victim.

Businesses should also consider educating employees through real life simulations, enabling them to understand what a deepfake attack could look like in a controlled environment. We for example, we use AI tools to create social engineering simulations, helping staff identify the hallmarks of sophisticated attacks. The deepfake threat is constantly evolving, so training must be ongoing. Incorporating the latest examples and trends into educational sessions ensures employees stay informed and prepared.

Building a proactive defense

Defending against deepfakes requires more than reactive measures. Organizations must adopt a proactive approach that combines robust technology, comprehensive training, and a culture of vigilance. With deepfake tools becoming easier to use, attackers may begin focusing on companies they perceive as less prepared.

The UK has one of the world’s most advanced digital economies which relies on having a secure digital infrastructure. By combining advanced detection tools, biometric verification, and a vigilant workforce, organizations can build a strong defense against deepfake threats, protecting both their operations and their reputation. The key is to act now and stay one step ahead of the ever-evolving cybercrime landscape.

We've featured the best encryption software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro