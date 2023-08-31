T-Bao MiniPC + NAS R3 review

The T-Bao MiniPC + NAS R3 combines sleek design and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U power, offering a versatile multimedia hub with simple NAS functionality. Ideal for light tasks, less for demanding gaming.

T-Bao MiniPC + NAS R3: 30 second review

T-Bao MiniPC + NAS R3 Specs CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U, 2.1-4.0GHz

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ Graphics 7

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVME 2280 SSD

Rear Ports: 1 x Type-C, - 1 x DP Port, - 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Audio Jack, 2 x RJ45 2.5G

Front Ports: N/A

Connectivity: WiFi6 -802.11AX, Bluetooth BT5.2, LAN Support RJ45 2.5Gx2

Audio: Not specified

Camera: Not specified

Size: Product Size (L x W x H): 16.2 x 16.2 x 19.8cm

OS installed: Windows 11 Home

Accessories: 1x Power Adapter, 1x SATA Cable, 1x User Manual

The T-BAO MiniPC + NAS R3 stands out from many of the best mini PCs by being an extremely versatile option that has been tailored for the needs of day-to-day use. Less boxy and more Air Purifier by design T-Bao has deliberately focused on seamless integration into home aesthetics, as well as computing functionality.

Crafted to cater to everyday computing demands, the T-BAO MiniPC + NAS R3 presents a cheap and easy-to-use solution for anyone wanting something other than pure gaming performance. Its compact form and stylish if slightly plasticy design means it looks equally in place on your desk or living room.

The big selling point of the T-BAO MiniPC + NAS R3 is its integrated NAS system. This integration isn't an afterthought but a fundamental design of the machine. It's only an entry-level NAS but still, in a machine of this size, it's impressive with the capacity for two 3.5-inch HDDs. Essentially with two drives installed, this machine transforms a compact daily computer into a hub for all your multimedia and files which is why we consider it one of the top mini PCs in its class.

Powering the system is an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor which is an excellent balance between price and performance for this style of machine.

Price and Availablity

The T-BAO MiniPC + NAS R3 arrives at an affordable price and is designed to cater to a wide range of users. The machine is positioned for day-to-day use with a specification and design that will cater to most word processing, web browsing, multimedia and the occasional use for games.

One of the most enticing aspects of the T-BAO MiniPC + NAS R3 is its budget-friendly price point. If you're looking for a cost-effective option, this machine really does pack in quite a bit for the price and with features such as the NAS and Network hub that aren't that common at this level.

While the machine primarily focuses on day-to-day tasks, its design seamlessly slots into your home design with a far more aesthetic look than the small box design of most other mini PCs. Its compact dimensions ensure it doesn't occupy too much space.

The T-Bao MiniPC + NAS is available for a reasonable amount and the versatile design and the inclusion of a simplified NAS system make it a compelling option if you're looking for an all-in-one solution that caters to day-to-day computing, multimedia enjoyment, and mass storage.

Score: 4/5

Design

The T-BAO MiniPC + NAS R3 impresses with a design that seamlessly blends functionality and aesthetics. Its small footprint makes it an unobtrusive addition to any workspace. The standout feature for this small machine is the provision for two 3.5-inch HDDs, enabling easy storage expansion without compromising on elegance. In this test I popped in two inexpensive 500GB WD Green Drives effectively quadrupling the storage size in a little under two minutes without the need for any tools.

The through-type cooling design, supported by a generously-sized base fan, ensures excellent heat dissipation for consistent performance while maintaining nice quiet operation even when some of the task such as basic video editing push the resources of the machine.

The MiniPC + NAS R3 also excels in connectivity, offering a range of connection options including USB, HDMI, DP, and more, making peripheral integration simple. The distinctive design is reminiscent of an air purifier which may appeal to some people, it also makes it more at home when trying to blend it into a living area rather than a home office.

While the overall design is good the quality of the materials does let it down and some flexing of the outer case was initially required to align all ports correctly. The other issue is the caddy loading system for the two 3.5-inch HDDs, while a great idea the caddies are a little fiddly and cheap feeling, however, they;re simple to use.

Design: 3/5

Features

The T-bao R3 Mini PC brings together a collection of features that elevate both performance and convenience. At its core, the device is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics 7. This combination ensures solid performance for most day-to-day tasks, including multimedia.

The standout feature is its built-in NAS functionality, which transforms the Mini PC into a centralized storage hub. The NAS system is designed to accommodate two 3.5-inch hard drives, allowing you to quickly expand your storage beyond the basic 512GB that comes preinstalled.

This makes the machine an ideal solution if you're seeking to store an extensive collection of media libraries, files, and more. What truly stands out is its ease of use; even someone with no prior experience can navigate this simple NAS functionality, especially with the support of the Windows Storage Spaces application.

The T-bao R3 Mini PC boasts fast network connectivity, powered by WiFi 6 and two 2.5G Ethernet ports. In terms of other connections, a bank of connectors adorns the rear, including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI, DP, and Type-C ports.

Features: 4/5

Performance

Benchmarks 3DMark Wild Life: 6903, Fire Strike: 3491, Time Spy: 1006

Cinebench R23: Multi-Core Score: 3270, Single-Core Score: 1152

GeekBench 5: Multi-Core Score: 5820, Single-Core Score: 1479

CrystalDiskMark: Read Speed: 2078.72MB/s, Write Speed: 1665.39MB/s

PCMark 10: Score: 4948

Windows Experience Index: Score: 8.1

The T-Bao MiniPC + NAS R3 strikes a balance between performance and practicality. While it might not be a powerhouse, it proves itself as a versatile day-to-day performer.

In 3DMark Wild Life, the graphics score of 6903 showcases the machine's capability to handle multimedia tasks and casual gaming without any issue. It comfortably accommodates everyday graphic demands and even ventures into light gaming territory with decent visuals.

The Fire Strike benchmark yielded a graphics score of 3491, with the physics score hitting 14818 and the combined score reaching 1131. These scores underline the machine's ability to handle various tasks, from graphics-heavy applications to multitasking, albeit within reasonable boundaries.

The Time Spy benchmark presented a graphics score of 1006 and a CPU score of 4519, reflecting the MiniPC + NAS R3's aptitude for multimedia playback, productivity, and light content creation. It performs well in various scenarios, such as photo and video editing, offering smooth multitasking capabilities.

Cinebench R23 showcased a multi-core score of 3270 and a single-core score of 1152, reaffirming the machine's suitability for handling multiple tasks simultaneously and its efficiency in single-threaded processes. Editing video in Premiere Pro showed it sailed through 1080p edits but started to stuggle with more demanding 4K.

GeekBench 5 revealed a multi-core score of 5820 and a single-core score of 1479 again a middle-of-the-road score.

CrystalDiskMark demonstrated a read speed of 2078.72MB/s and a write speed of 1665.39MB/s, showing the device's storage speed, which aligns well with its intended use as a day-to-day computing solution. While this speed is slower than some, for almost all tasks this is still an impressive result.

Finally with a PCMark 10 score of 4948 and a Windows Experience Index score of 8.1 this all comes together to further emphasise the device's practicality for everyday work, multimedia and a bit of gaming.

Should you buy a T-Bao MiniPC + NAS R3

The T-Bao MiniPC + NAS R3 offers a great blend of convenience and functionality. Designed with day-to-day users in mind, its sleek form seamlessly integrates into home setups with a design that's more air purifier than PC.

The MiniPC + NAS R3 is a versatile multimedia hub, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, ample RAM, and expandable storage. The built-in NAS functionality, while simple, is the standout feature, streamlining file storage. However, the device may not suffice for demanding gamers or graphics-intensive tasks. Affordably priced, this mini PC presents an attractive solution if you're looking for a compact, stylish computing solution with storage versatility.

Value: A versatile hybrid at an attractive price point. (4/5)

Design: Compact and efficient, but average build quality. (3/5)

Features: Impressive NAS integration and storage potential. (4/5)

Performance: Moderate processing and graphics capabilities. (3/5)

Total: A well-rounded choice for multitaskers and storage enthusiasts. (4/5)

Why you should buy

Impressive Storage Expansion: The T-Bao MiniPC + NAS R3 presents an attractive proposition for those seeking expansive storage solutions. With built-in NAS functionality and the ability to accommodate two 3.5-inch hard drives, it can easily and neatly be transformed into centralised storage for multimedia, files, and data. Versatile Performance: Combining the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics 7, the MiniPC + NAS R3 is a great choice for this rather unique machine. It easily handles everyday computing, including document work, multimedia viewing, and light content creation. Its practical power also extends to casual gaming as long as you don't push it.

Don't buy it if