"Something the world has never seen before" – revolutionary cryo-CMOS transistor thrives in freezing conditions; could be used for scaling quantum computing and in space tech

SemiQon announces first CMOS transistor for cryogenic conditions

Engineered for extreme cold: operates efficiently at 1 Kelvin

Transistor reduces heat dissipation 1,000x, consumes 0.1% usual power

Heat is widely recognized as the enemy of sensitive electronic components, but ultra-low temperatures can also pose serious performance challenges.

Now, SemiQon, a Finland-based company focused on quantum computing hardware, has announced the development of what it describes as the first CMOS transistor fully optimized for cryogenic conditions.

The transistor is engineered to function effectively at temperatures as low as 1 Kelvin (-272.15°C or -457.87°F), just 1 degree above absolute zero, where most quantum computers operate. According to the company, this innovation addresses key challenges in scaling quantum computers while also being compatible with existing CMOS manufacturing processes, requiring no new infrastructure.

Space-borne applications

SemiQon says its transistor reduces heat dissipation by 1,000 times compared to conventional room-temperature transistors and consumes only 0.1% of the power. This allows control and readout electronics to be located inside a cryostat with the processors, eliminating heat dissipation problems that could disrupt the system. SemiQon believes this solution simplifies the growing complexity of managing quantum processors as their scale increases.

“It was clear to us and others in the scientific community, that a transistor which can operate efficiently at ultra-low temperatures would offer substantial value to users in the advanced computing sector and wherever these devices are required to function in cryogenic conditions,” said Himadri Majumdar, CEO and Co-Founder of SemiQon.

“Our company is just 2 years old, and already we’ve delivered something which the world has never seen before. Our cryo-CMOS transistor will provide considerable advantages to users both in terms of CapEx and OpEx, as well as by enhancing the functionality of their hardware. This could potentially accelerate the development of quantum technologies, or even enable a new era of cryogenic electronics.”

The transistor’s potential extends beyond quantum computing to high-performance computing and space-borne applications. SemiQon also highlights its impact on energy efficiency, noting that cooling costs for data centers are projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

SemiQon says it expects to deliver its first cryo-optimized CMOS transistors to customers in 2025. A short technical paper on the new transistor can be found on the arXiv pre-print server.