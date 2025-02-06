Salesforce rival builds advanced project management into CRM

Workbooks announces the integration of advanced project management directly into its CRM

The goal is to simplify project management, optimize team efficiency, and more

The company has new project management tiers for newcomers

Workbooks, one of the best CRM providers, has announced the integration of advanced project management tools into its CRM platform. With this latest addition, the company aims to help businesses experience streamlined workflows, better resource allocation, and optimize revenue tracking.

In a press release shared with TechRadar yesterday, Workbooks explained how the project management tools enable businesses to simplify project and task management (things like assigning budgets, monitoring efforts, or tracking progress), optimize team efficiency (by viewing resource availability and thus balancing workloads for maximum productivity), and enhance financial oversight (by allowing businesses to monitor projected monthly revenue).

Workbooks will be offering two project management tiers for newcomers - Project Management Core, and Project Management Pro.

Core will offer functionalities such as task creation and tracking, resource and budget allocation, customizable dashboards, and real-time reporting.

The Pro tier will include multi-company management, multi-currency documents, and enhanced security measures.

Addressing business challenges

Existing customers will get the Advanced Projects add-on, which will offer “seamless integration” into current licenses, making sure businesses can scale capabilities while maintaining cost efficiency.

For Dan Roche, Chief Marketing Officer at Workbooks, the new offering means “cutting through the BS that customers are facing right now.”

”They’re having to manage multiple vendors and disparate systems, while usually not seeing the results they want,” he said. “By integrating CRM with advanced project management, we’re providing a single platform that provides a direct benefit to CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the consultants/project managers at mid-size services businesses.”

Roche says that early adopters are already seeing “significant business benefit”, adding that the company is seeing “strong interest from other customers and prospects.”

According to data from the company’s website, Workbooks serves over 1,400 mid-market customers across 30 different countries. It employs approximately 80 people and has an estimated annual revenue of $11.3 million.

For more information, make sure to read our in-depth Workbooks review.

Owain Williams Editor - CRM and Website Builders Owain is the CRM Editor at TechRadar. He has interviewed several senior individuals within the Workbooks team and attended Workbooks customer events to hear from those who use the platform every day.

Long gone are the days of CRMs being used exclusively to store contact details and track deals. Although these are certainly still a crucial part of what makes a great CRM, now we are seeing the expansion of CRM capabilities to support multiple processes across business.

I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at Workbooks project management tools at a customer event last year. Talking to users, I found that the general consensus is that this will be a welcome addition, helping them minimize the time and resources spent on managing multiple business tools.