Slack Sales Elevate brings Salesforce cloud into Slack

Slack has announced the general availability of a new service in its collaboration platform which the company hopes will help sales reps become even more efficient.

Chances are, if you’re already using Salesforce products for your CRM needs and the likes, then you’ll be using Slack for staying in touch given the close alliance between the two businesses (Salesforce acquired Slack in July 2021).

Now, Slack Sales Elevate is designed to give workers some of their most regularly accessed Salesforce tools right into the chatting app to help minimize wasted time.

Slack Sales Elevate

According to the company’s own research, sales reps are spending a huge amount of their time (more than 70%) bogged down with non-selling tasks, which represents a significant area for improvement in terms of efficiency.

Senior VP of Product for Slack, Rob Seaman, said: “Bringing Sales Cloud into Slack and providing new sales productivity tools and automations in Slack helps sellers save time and access the right people and information to make better decisions.”

Given that Slack is now much more than a back-and-forth instant messaging platform, users can also set up automations, reminders, notifications, and more. These can relate to things like deals, opportunities, and pipeline updates.

In its announcement, Salesforce also hinted at future AI-powered no-code workflows. The San Francisco-based company has already committed to building a number of its own artificial intelligence tools in a bid to save workers some precious time across its other products.

Clearly, this is a product that, at launch, is designed to be for larger sales teams. Eligible accounts include Slack Business+ plans and above, in addition to Professional, Enterprise, and Unlimited Sales Cloud editions. Those looking to try out Slack Sales Elevate can expect to pay $60 per user per month.