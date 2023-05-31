Slack facing widespread protests to introduce end-to-end encryption

More than 90 organizations have signed a letter addressed to Slack asking for end-to-end encryption to be made available on the communications and online collaboration platform , with lobbyists expected to descend on the company’s offices today in an effort to raise awareness.

The request, which has been backed by the likes of Mozilla and Tor, details the breadth of users asking for better security:

“We are activists organizing for change; journalists who communicate with sources and about sensitive stories; nonprofits providing care and support for our communities; companies that need to streamline our processes and share ideas; students, creators, gamers, alumni, artists, athletes, and other communities that use the Internet to connect with people all over the world.”

Popular opinion: Slack needs E2EE`

The group cites a 2015 article by Vice urging Slack to introduce end-to-end encryption and other old work by journalists and privacy experts, arguing that the Salesforce-owned company is instead prioritizing profits.

As well as a lack of encrypted messages, which can see hackers and law enforcement gain unauthorized access to users’ DMs, the consortium also raises concerns over the lack of blocking and reporting tools that should be there to help protect users from abuse.

Currently, users seeking encrypted messaging will typically be using WhatsApp or Signal, two of the most well-known platforms to employ the privacy measures, however other companies have spoken out about their commitment to using encryption in the future such as Facebook Messenger.

Slack did not immediately respond to TechRadar Pro’s request for further comment on its lack of commitment to users’ privacy and safety, though any update will be posted here.