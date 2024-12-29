SK Hynix will launch 122TB SSD in 2025 and plans to launch 244TB SSD probably in 2026; for now, here's a puny 61TB SSD to whet your appetite

SK Hynix has released a 61.44TB PCIe 5.0 SSD using QLC NAND

The press release mentions that the firm will launch a 122TB SSD in 2025

Also in the pipeline is a 244TB SSD, set to be launched probably in 2026

Samsung’s South Korean neighbor and leading memory competitor, SK Hynix, has unveiled its latest product, the PS1012 U.2 - a 61.44TB PCIe 5.0 SSD designed for AI data centers.

The drive, developed in collaboration with Solidigm, SK Hynix’s U.S. subsidiary, builds on that firm’s earlier achievements, including the launch of its own 61.44TB SSD, which went on sale in January 2024.

Solidigm more recently announced a 122.88TB SSD targeting hyperscalers, further cementing its role in developing high-capacity storage solutions.

Supporting AI advancements

The PS1012 is built with Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND and offers sequential read speeds of up to 13GB/s - double that of PCIe 4.0 products - while achieving data transfer rates of 32GT/s. Designed to meet Open Compute Project (OCP) 2.0 standards, it ensures compatibility with a wide range of server systems, making it suitable for AI and enterprise data center environments.

SK Hynix has ambitious plans for the future of high-capacity SSDs. Following the PS1012, the company intends to launch a 122TB model in 2025, using its advanced 321-layer 4D NAND technology. A 244TB model is expected to follow that, probably in 2026, targeting the growing storage demands of AI and hyperscale data centers.

By using QLC NAND, the PS1012 promises both solid storage density and reliability, addressing the increasing demands of AI-driven workloads. This new SSD reflects the industry’s need for larger capacities and faster speeds to support advancements in AI and machine learning.

“SK Hynix and Solidigm are strengthening our QLC-based high-capacity SSD lineup to solidify our technological leadership in NAND solutions for AI,” said Ahn Hyun, President and Chief Development Officer of SK Hynix.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“In the future, we will lay the foundation for growth to become a Full Stack AI memory provider by meeting the diverse needs of AI data center customers based on our high competitiveness in the eSSD field.”

SK Hynix says it plans to supply samples of the PS1012 to global server manufacturers for evaluation by the end of 2024, beginning of 2025.