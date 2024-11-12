Signal wants to offer a more private alternative to Zoom and Microsoft Teams group calls

Signal announces upgrades to video group calls

Signal video calls will now get personalized call links to make set up easier

Emoji reactions, raise hands and more also coming to Signal calls

Making group calls on Signal is set to get a lot easier thanks to a major upgrade to its video conferencing capabilities.

The privacy-focused messaging app has introduced a host of new features and tools as it looks to take on the likes of Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Although privacy and safety will remain at the forefront of the platform, Signal group calls will now offer a range of functions that will be instantly familiar to anyone used to the other big-name online collaboration tools.

Signal calls upgrade

(Image credit: Signal)

Top of the list of new additions is call links, meaning Signal users can be invited to, and then join a call, with just a tap or a click - without needing to be part of a group chat.

Call links can be used for a recurring meeting or catch-up, and users will be able to customize the name of the link, and whether new joiners will need to be approved, or make it more open - as well as the option to remove people from calls, and even block them.

Once in a call, which can support up to 50 participants at once, users will be able to raise a virtual hand to ask a question or make a comment without interrupting the speaker or the conversation, and will also now be able to send emoji reactions for a more personalized experience.

Users will also benefit from updated call control buttons, a seemingly basic but essential tool, meaning it's easier to turn your camera and microphone on or off, manage your speaker source, and see who else is in a call.

If you're using Signal Desktop, there are more options to view speakers and participants on the call, including grid, sidebar and speaker views, as well as a dedicated tab at the bottom of the app containing information on all your calls - including call history, links and the ability to call people back.

"We believe that however you want to communicate – a text, a call, a voice message, a GIF, a video call, a story – you should be able to do it privately," Signal's Nina Berman wrote in a blog post announcing the launch.

"Video calls have become a new normal meeting place for organizations, workplaces, and groups of friends all over the world. As communication norms change, Signal’s promise of a private place to communicate stays the same."