Seven foolproof ways CIOs can determine ROI

At any given time, CIOs are managing thousands of assets. If one thing breaks or is missing in the value chain, it causes friction for everything else — costing money, time, and potential innovation. Every capability must work as seamlessly as possible together. And that’s a daunting task.

So, as a CIO or tech buyer, how do you choose which capabilities to invest in? I've spent over thirty years learning this craft, and here’s my list of seven non-negotiable questions to ask.

Trevor Schulze Social Links Navigation CIO Trevor Schulze is CIO at Alteryx.

Is it aligned with your strategy?

To see a good return on investment, decide if a capability is aligned with your long-term strategic imperatives as a company. And by capability, I mean hardware, software, or a combination of both. Is there broad alignment with your company’s goals? If so, that’s a tick.

Is it aligned with business outcomes?

Beyond your company’s strategic imperatives, ensure there’s business alignment. Does this capability do everything you need it to do (both now and in the future) for the functional leaders and teams who will be using it? This can get tricky.

When you start talking to functional leaders, they may not know what's possible in terms of technology and its different capabilities. Helping business leaders to connect digital and business challenges is the business-partnership aspect that CIOs bring to the table where they say, “Hey, it’s really interesting how you're doing this, but did you know this is an alternative?”

Alternatively, you may need to bring in other functional leaders to make sure the capability you’re investing in also solves their use cases and doesn’t break their current business process. A solution must first have broad alignment, then deep functionality.

How long before it delivers value?

Whenever you buy software, you likely start paying the day you sign the purchase order. If it takes you a year to deploy, you’ve lost a year of value. That counts against your ROI.

When making a purchase, you also need to consider the costs of any professional services - for example, if you need to hire system integrators, or if extensive training is required — all these things take additional time and money. Remember, it’s not just the cost of undeployed software that impacts your ROI. It’s also the opportunity cost of not having a live capability.

What’s the total cost of ownership?

Hand in hand with time to value is total cost of ownership (TCO). A lot of organizations will calculate ROI based strictly on the cost of a software, but I always ask about the ongoing costs. People come and go from companies. When someone new comes in and they’ve never used a capability, they need to be trained. That’s an additional cost. This is also why low-code, no-code software wins — users can quickly and easily start seeing value.

In addition to training, you should consider ongoing operational and administrative costs and the costs of future updates, upgrades, and enhancements.

Is it a platform?

Imagine this: You’ve done all the compliance checks — GDPR, SOC, ISO, and so on. Your legal team determined where the data was residing and deemed the vendor viable, but eventually you realize that vendor doesn’t have all the functionality you needed, and you have to find another piece of technology that fits with your solutions and go through the entire cycle again. What a nightmare.

If you bought a platform, you could’ve covered all that ground in one go. Buying a platform is much more than avoiding long and expensive purchasing processes. ROI and platforms go hand in glove. When a capability comes online, you want to benefit from that innovation rapidly. With a platform, vendors can quickly deploy new capabilities, and you don’t have to worry about paperwork, lengthy deployments, or additional licensing costs.

The greatest example in the world right now is large language models or generative AI. I ask all my vendors if they’re able to tap into that innovation, and if the answer is ‘no’, I have to go and find something else, because my end user and business demands I have those capabilities.

Does it have flexibility and scale?

A capability has to fit into your shared services models, and it has to be flexible. This is truly where the cloud is winning. If you have a solution in the cloud (or one that can connect to data from anywhere) and it clicks into your current stack, then you don't have to do custom work to make that happen. I’ll always prioritize a solution that's slightly less functional but still creates the business value I’m looking for if it snaps into my stack and gives me extensibility, flexibility, and scale.

Is there friction?

Sometimes, functional leaders think it’s no big deal if they buy ‘just one more’ piece of software. After all, it’s going to save them an hour a week! But if that software breaks one thing in the value chain and it creates friction for others, it becomes a recurring, negative value. Very few capabilities run in isolation without cross-functional support from HR, legal, procurement, and IT.

All CIOs know the terrible pain of having something break in the life cycle of their technology — because we do this hundreds of times a year. If we’re being distracted by some weakness in the value chain, it takes us and our team away from innovating.

Ongoing ROI assessments

But the journey doesn’t stop there. After you’ve made an investment, it’s important to continually assess your capabilities for ROI, especially during a downturn - unnecessary software should be one of the first things to go when your budget is under pressure.

So maybe your business overspent or has redundant capabilities. Functional leaders will come to you during a downturn and say, “Hey, my budget is being crushed. What should I do?” If you have a trusted relationship (which you should always be building), you can work with them to determine which capabilities have the best ROI and which should be ditched.

Today is the best time to get rid of any vanity purchases. They're not driving the return on investment you expected — and that’s okay. Sometimes organizations buy things with high expectations, and they turn into a failed experiment, but the sooner you turn something off and admit it's no longer giving the return you expected, the more you’ll save and the better your organization will perform.

Remember, it's easy to buy something, but it's hard to get rid of something people have gotten used to.

Looking ahead

While diligent CIOs plan ahead and make informed purchasing decisions, we’re constantly faced with new innovations - it’s a constant variable that’s both exciting and somewhat unpredictable.

But here’s the secret. Even the best CIOs will tell you that while their roadmaps for this year are solid, they’ll only get about half of it right the following year. Innovation is simply coming too fast, so above all else, make sure you have technology that can keep up with things you didn’t anticipate.

When you make your next investment, make sure it's flexible and built for scale in multi-cloud and hybrid. Find platforms that give you compounding ROI by quickly deploying new features. ROI on your investments isn’t just what you have now; it's how your capabilities fit and perform moving forward.

We've featured the best business intelligence platform.