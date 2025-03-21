Veeam urges users to patch security issues which could allow backup hacks

News
By published

Critical-severity flaw found in Veeam Backup & Restoration

Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Veeam released a patch for a 9.9/10 severity flaw that can lead to RCE
  • It was found in Veeam Backup & Restoration
  • The bug only works on installations joined to a domain

Veeam released a patch for a critical-level vulnerability recently discovered in its Backup & Replication software.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-23120, is described as a deserialization flaw that allows authenticated domain users to conduct remote code execution (RCE) attacks. It was given a severity score of 9.9/10 (critical), and affects Veeam Backup & Replication 12.3.0.310 and all earlier version 12 builds.

It was fixed with version 12.3.1 (build 12.3.1.1139).

Blacklists and whitelists

The bug was discovered by cybersecurity researchers watchTowr Labs, who slammed Veeam for the way it addresses deserialization problems:

“It seems Veeam, despite being a ransomware gang's favorite play toy - didn’t learn after the lesson given by Frycos in previous research published. You guessed it - they fixed the deserialization issues by adding entries to their deserialization blacklist,” the researchers explained.

Adding entries to a deserialization blacklist doesn’t work because hackers can always find new avenues, and the developers will always end up being reactive to their behavior, watchTowr explained. Instead, it suggests Veeam should opt for a whitelist approach.

Despite its critical severity, the bug is not that simple to explicit since it only impacts Veeam Backup & Replication installations joined to a domain.

On the downside, any domain user can exploit the bug. BleepingComputer claims that “many companies” joined their Veeam server to a Windows domain, “ignoring the company’s long-standing best practices.”

The same publication claims that ransomware gangs already told them they always target Veeam Backup & Replication servers, since they are an easy way into archives of sensitive information, and allow them to block any restoration and backup efforts.

At press time, there were no reports of in-the-wild abuse, but it is safe to assume that there will be, and soon - now that the cat is out of the bag.

If your company is using Veeam’s Backup & Replication, make sure to upgrade it to version 12.3.1 as soon as you can.

Via BleepingComputer

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A person&#039;s fingers type at a keyboard, with a digital security screen with a lock on it overlaid.
Veeam backup software has a serious security flaw - here's how to stay safe
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
Ivanti reveals major security update, so make sure you're protected
Security
Broadcom releases fixes for multiple VMware security flaws
Cyber-security
Adobe releases software updates to patch security issues
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Top file synchronization tool Rsync security flaws mean up to 660,000 servers possibly affected
vpn
Ivanti warns another critical security flaw is being attacked
Latest in Security
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Veeam urges users to patch security issues which could allow backup hacks
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Image depicting a hand on a scanner
Hackers are targeting unpatched ServiceNow instances that exploit 3 separate year-old vulnerabilities
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Data leak
Top collectibles site leaks personal data of nearly a million users
Latest in News
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
Spotify&#039;s new Concerts Near You playlist feature showing a list of songs by local touring artists
Spotify has launched a new Concerts Near You playlist, making it easier for you to see if your favorite artists are performing in your area
The new Dr. Squatch Call of Duty collection.
Latest Call of Duty collaboration finally lets you rub your body with Soap - and I can't believe I just wrote that
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen
Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away
Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip set up on gaming PC
This Nanoleaf light strip adds Ambilight-style illumination to your gaming setup – and it's amazingly cheap
SluTune Q1 Bluetooth speaker
I love this super-slim, sleep-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but the name's a nightmare
More about security
Image depicting a hand on a scanner

Hackers are targeting unpatched ServiceNow instances that exploit 3 separate year-old vulnerabilities
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer

The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography

Amazon deals

Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99

See more latest
Most Popular
A pair of Lenovo Legion Go S models on a desk
Finally, the more powerful Lenovo Legion Go S model has a release date - but the price is a gut punch
SluTune Q1 Bluetooth speaker
I love this super-slim, sleep-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but the name's a nightmare
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen
Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away
Google AI
A powerful new AI tool is coming to Chromebooks to vastly increase productivity
A close up of Gemma Scout in Severance&#039;s season 2 finale
'They only told me': Severance actor Dichen Lachman reveals how long she's known about Cold Harbor's true purpose in the Apple TV+ show
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
Spotify&#039;s new Concerts Near You playlist feature showing a list of songs by local touring artists
Spotify has launched a new Concerts Near You playlist, making it easier for you to see if your favorite artists are performing in your area
Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip set up on gaming PC
This Nanoleaf light strip adds Ambilight-style illumination to your gaming setup – and it's amazingly cheap
The new Dr. Squatch Call of Duty collection.
Latest Call of Duty collaboration finally lets you rub your body with Soap - and I can't believe I just wrote that
Image depicting a hand on a scanner
Hackers are targeting unpatched ServiceNow instances that exploit 3 separate year-old vulnerabilities