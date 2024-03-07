This new Linux malware is targeting some major victims — Docker, Apache Hadoop, Redis and Confluence all under attack

Hackers are exploiting misconfigured servers running Docker, Confluence, and other services in order to drop cryptocurrency miners.

Researchers at Cado Security Labs recently observed one such malware campaign, noting how threat actors are using multiple “unique and unreported payloads”, including four Golang binaries, to automatically discover Apache Hadoop YARN, Docker, Confluence, and Redis hosts, vulnerable to CVE-2022-26134, an unauthenticated and remote OGNL injection vulnerability that allows for remote code execution.

This flaw was first discovered two years ago, when threat actors targeted Confluence servers (typically the confluence user on Linux installations). At the time, the researchers said internet-facing Confluence servers were at “very high risk”, and urged IT teams to apply the patch immediately. It seem that even now, two years later, not all users installed the available fixes.

Unidentified threat

The tools are also designed to exploit the flaw and drop a cryptocurrency miner, spawn a reverse shell, and enable persistent access to the compromised hosts.

Cryptocurrency miners are popular among cybercriminals, as they take advantage of the high compute power of a server to generate almost untraceable profits.

One of the most popular crypto-miners out there is called XMRig, a small program mining the Monero currency. On the victim’s side, however, not only are their servers unusable, but the miners would rack up their electricity bill fairly quickly.

For now, Cado is unable to attribute the campaign to any specific threat actor, saying it would need the help of law enforcement for that: “As always, it’s worth stressing that without the capabilities of governments or law enforcement agencies, attribution is nearly impossible – particularly where shell script payloads are concerned,” it said.

Still, it added that the shell script payloads are similar to ones seen in attacks done by TeamTNT, and WatchDog.