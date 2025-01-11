Solidigm exits consumer SSD market as it prepares to go very big on enterprise SSDs in 2025

Intel SSD division became Solidigm when it was sold to SK Hynix

SK Hynix launched its own consumer SSD products

Expect more brands to exit the cut throat B2C SSD market in 2025

Solidigm, a subsidiary of SK Hynix, has officially announced the discontinuation of its consumer solid-state drives (SSDs), the P44 Pro and P41 Plus models.

The company, which began operations in 2021 after SK Hynix acquired Intel’s NAND and SSD business for $9 billion, has removed the "Client SSD" section from its website.

The "Client Product Category" hyperlink on the site redirects to a "Discontinued Products" page. This confirms (via ITHome and Guru3D) that Solidigm will no longer produce its last two consumer-grade SSD models and older Intel-era drives like the 660p and 670p.

Solidigm shifts focus to Data Center Solutions

According to Solidigm, there are no plans for replacement products in the consumer SSD lineup, marking Solidigm's exit from the consumer market.

Since the acquisition, Solidigm has focused more on the enterprise and data center markets. The company is now prioritizing high-capacity SSDs, especially for artificial intelligence applications.

The consumer SSD market has been difficult, with oversupply leading to lower prices and shrinking profit margins.

