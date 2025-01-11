Solidigm exits consumer SSD market as it prepares to go very big on enterprise SSDs in 2025
No plans for replacement products for discontinued SSDs
- Intel SSD division became Solidigm when it was sold to SK Hynix
- SK Hynix launched its own consumer SSD products
- Expect more brands to exit the cut throat B2C SSD market in 2025
Solidigm, a subsidiary of SK Hynix, has officially announced the discontinuation of its consumer solid-state drives (SSDs), the P44 Pro and P41 Plus models.
The company, which began operations in 2021 after SK Hynix acquired Intel’s NAND and SSD business for $9 billion, has removed the "Client SSD" section from its website.
The "Client Product Category" hyperlink on the site redirects to a "Discontinued Products" page. This confirms (via ITHome and Guru3D) that Solidigm will no longer produce its last two consumer-grade SSD models and older Intel-era drives like the 660p and 670p.
Solidigm shifts focus to Data Center Solutions
According to Solidigm, there are no plans for replacement products in the consumer SSD lineup, marking Solidigm's exit from the consumer market.
Since the acquisition, Solidigm has focused more on the enterprise and data center markets. The company is now prioritizing high-capacity SSDs, especially for artificial intelligence applications.
The consumer SSD market has been difficult, with oversupply leading to lower prices and shrinking profit margins.
You might also like
- Here are the fastest external SSDs in the market
- These are the largest SSDs and hard drives
- This $12 gadget can convert your old SSD into a portable SSD in 10 seconds
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com