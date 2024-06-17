Keytronic confirms data breach after Black Basta ransomware gang strikes again

Hardware firm Keytronic has confirmed a significant data breach weeks after the Black Basta ransomware group leaked over 500GB of the company’s stolen data around two weeks ago.

The company, known for its printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), reported the cyberattack in an SEC filing over a month ago on May 6 – the attack was believed to have disrupted Keytronic’s operations, limiting access to business applications essential for corporate activities.

In its SEC filing, Keytronic detailed the impact of the breach, including a two-week shutdown of domestic and Mexico operations to address the incident. Although normal operations have resumed, the investigation did confirm that personal information had been stolen during the attack.

Keytronic confirms Black Basta attack

“Since the date of the Original Report, the Company has determined that the threat actor accessed and exfiltrated limited data from the Company’s environment, which includes some personally identifiable information," a statement from the filing reads.

Keytronic is now notifying potentially affected parties and regulatory agencies.

Besides the attack’s impact on personal data, Keytronic also disclosed that the resulting production loss could impact its financial condition for the four quarter, which ends June 29. The company incurred around $600,000 in expenses for external cybersecurity experts, and more costs are anticipated.

Although Keytronic has not named the attackers, Black Basta has claimed responsibility, alleging they stole human resources, finance, engineering and corporate data, sharing screenshots of sensitive information like employees’ passports and social security cards, customer presentations and corporate documents.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TechRadar Pro has asked Keytronic to share further information and context, but we did not receive an immediate response.