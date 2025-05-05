Hundreds of top ecommerce sites under attack following Magento supply chain flaw

Sansec found 21 Magento extensions with malicious code

The extensions belong to three companies, who claim everything's in order

Users are advised to take immediate action

Hundreds of ecommerce websites, including at least one major player, behemoth, have been compromised after poisoned Magento extensions woke up from a six-year slumber.

Cybersecurity researchers Sansec discovered the supply chain attack after one of its clients was targeted, ultimately finding 21 backdoored Magento extensions, belonging to three companies: Tigren, Meetanshi, and MSG. Here are their names:



Tigren Ajaxsuite

Tigren Ajaxcart

Tigren Ajaxlogin

Tigren Ajaxcompare

Tigren Ajaxwishlist

Tigren MultiCOD

Meetanshi ImageClean

Meetanshi CookieNotice

Meetanshi Flatshipping

Meetanshi FacebookChat

Meetanshi CurrencySwitcher

Meetanshi DeferJS

MGS Lookbook

MGS StoreLocator

MGS Brand

MGS GDPR

MGS Portfolio

MGS Popup

MGS DeliveryTime

MGS ProductTabs

MGS Blog

Get Keeper Personal for just $1.67/month, Keeper Family for just $3.54/month, and Keeper Business for just $7/month ​Keeper is a cybersecurity platform primarily known for its password manager and digital vault, designed to help individuals, families, and businesses securely store and manage passwords, sensitive files, and other private data. It uses zero-knowledge encryption and offers features like two-factor authentication, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, and breach alerts to protect against cyber threats. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

The long con

The company says some of the extensions were backdoored back in 2019. According to CyberInsider, the extensions were distributed via the vendors' official download servers, which were “breached at some point”.

However, the attackers only activated the malicious code in April 2025. In the meantime, hundreds of ecommerce websites installed them, which resulted in the compromise of roughly 500 - 1,000 websites, including one owned by a $40 billion multinational corporation.

Sansec says that the attackers added a PHP backdoor to the license check file of all of the extensions, which allowed the threat actors to execute arbitrary PHP code remotely.

This granted them control over affected stores, compromising sensitive customer data and financial transactions in the process.

The researchers said they reached out to the three vendors with their findings, but got mixed responses.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tigren denied having been breached and is allegedly still serving backdoored extensions, while Meetanshi confirmed having been breached but denied experiencing an extension compromise.

Finally, MGS did not even respond to Sansec’s inquiries, even though BleepingComputer confirmed the backdoor in at least one extension that’s currently on offer, for free, on the company website.

If you’re running a Magento store with any of the above-mentioned extensions, you should act immediately and secure your assets.

Via BleepingComputer