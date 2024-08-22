Halliburton hit by cyberattack disrupting operations

Oil giant Halliburton is grappling with a significant computer system issue reportedly linked to a cyberattack.

The firm has acknowledged the problem, but so far has failed to confirm whether a cyberattack was responsible. Business operations at the company’s Houston campus and certain global networks have been impacted, according to a person familiar with the matter (via Reuters).

A Halliburton spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an issue affecting certain company systems and are working diligently to assess the cause and potential impact.”

Halliburton hit with a suspected cyberattack

The company also noted that it has activated its pre-planned response protocol and is collaborating with leading external cybersecurity experts to address the situation.

Although further details are yet to be revealed, the incident highlights the growing threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector.

Earlier this year, a ransomware attack on CDK Global disrupted operations at thousands of car dealerships across the US. Similarly, a 2021 ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline led to widespread panic along the East Coast.

Eric Noonan, CEO of IT security firm CyberSheath, noted (via CNN): “Critical infrastructure operators in the United States get to decide how well they do or do not employ cybersecurity controls.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The situation at Halliburton continues to develop, and the full extent of the disruption as well as the potential long-term consequences remain to be seen. At the same time, the energy industry, government agencies and cybersecurity experts will continue to watch closely as the threat of cyberattacks rises in order to increase protection against similar future attacks.

Halliburton confirmed a revenue of $5.8 billion for its most recent quarter, representing a 0.7% quarterly increase and a 0.8% year-over-year increase.