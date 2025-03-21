Hackers are targeting unpatched ServiceNow instances that exploit 3 separate year-old vulnerabilities

News
By published

The vulnerabilities can also be chained together

Image depicting a hand on a scanner
Image Credit: Pixabay (Image credit: Pixabay)
  • ServiceNow fixed three flaws in July 2024, but researchers from GreyNoise saw a resurgence of abuse
  • The flaws can be used for full database access
  • Users should patch immediately to make sure they are protected

There has been a “notable resurgence” in the abuse of three concerning ServiceNow security vulnerabilities, experts are warning.

In May 2024, security researchers from Assetnote found vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2024-4879, CVE-2024-5178, and CVE-2024-5217, which ServiceNow patched in July of the same year.

However, it seems that many organizations did not get the memo, since their instances remained unpatched, and have now become a target, according to researchers from GreyNoise.

Chaining the bugs

The researchers found there has been a significant uptick in the attacks abusing these flaws, and although they couldn’t attribute the attacks to any known threat actors, they did note that almost three-quarters (70%) of the attacks targeted Israeli firms. Notable activity was also spotted in Germany, Japan, and Lithuania.

The vulnerabilities can be abused separately, but when they’re chained, they grant “full database access,” GreyNoise added, which puts vulnerable organizations at immense risk, since ServiceNow is used to handle sensitive employee information.

The attackers would inject a payload which checks for a specific result in the server response. If it gets the appropriate one, it deploys a second-stage payload that checks the contents of the database.

The last step is to dump user lists and account credentials. While most of the time the credentials are hashed, there are some examples where the credentials were dumped in plaintext.

That can lead to account compromise which, in turn, can carry devastating consequences, such as ransomware attacks.

ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise IT service management (ITSM) and automation solutions.

It helps organizations streamline workflows, automate business processes, and improve efficiency across IT, HR, customer service, security, and other departments.

ServiceNow has almost 300,000 internet-exposed instances, making it quite a popular solution.

Some of its clients include Coca-Cola (uses it for streamlining IT service management), Dell (IT service automation and management), Deloitte (IT service automation and optimization), and the State of California ( managing state-wide IT services and operations).

Via TechCrunch

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A person at a laptop with a cybersecure lock symbol floating above it.
Hackers are still using old Ivanti bugs to break into networks
A VPN runs on a mobile phone placed on a laptop keyboard
SonicWall firewalls hit by worrying cyberattack
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
Ivanti reveals major security update, so make sure you're protected
The best free firewall
Palo Alto warns another major firewall hack has been detected
The best free firewall
Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS sees authentication bypass under attack from hackers
A hacker wearing a hoodie sitting at a computer, his face hidden.
Experts warn this critical PHP vulnerability could be set to become a global problem
Latest in Security
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Image depicting a hand on a scanner
Hackers are targeting unpatched ServiceNow instances that exploit 3 separate year-old vulnerabilities
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Data leak
Top collectibles site leaks personal data of nearly a million users
Spyware
Stalkerware data breach potentially hits over 2 million users, including thousands of Apple devices
Latest in News
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones lying face down.
Samsung announces One UI 7 is coming to older phones after all, but the launch is still a mess
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Windows 11 should soon be faster at extracting files from compressed ZIPs – and it’s about time, frankly
The player prepares for a fight in Metal Eden.
I loved the bits of Metal Eden that I played and soon you'll be able to try it too thanks to this upcoming free demo
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
The iPhone 18 might get a major chip upgrade after all
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
More about security
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer

The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography

ransomware avast

Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones lying face down.

Samsung announces One UI 7 is coming to older phones after all, but the launch is still a mess

See more latest
Most Popular
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones lying face down.
Samsung announces One UI 7 is coming to older phones after all, but the launch is still a mess
The player prepares for a fight in Metal Eden.
I loved the bits of Metal Eden that I played and soon you'll be able to try it too thanks to this upcoming free demo
Attacking an enemy in FBC: Firebreak.
I can't wait to obliterate legions of sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Windows 11 should soon be faster at extracting files from compressed ZIPs – and it’s about time, frankly
Philips Hue
Setting up your Philips Hue lights is now quicker and easier than ever thanks to the latest app update
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
The iPhone 18 might get a major chip upgrade after all
Apple Intelligence Bella Ramsey ad
The Bella Ramsey Apple Intelligence ad that disappeared, and why Apple is now facing a false advertising lawsuit
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography