Grand Prix website hacked to send out phishing emails to F1 fans

The organizers of the Belgian Grand Prix – one of Formula 1’s most anticipated events – have found themselves grappling with a cybersecurity breach after hackers reportedly infiltrated the official contact email.

On Sunday, March 17, threat actors are said to have broken entry to the email account and initiated a phishing campaign targeting fans eager to attend the prestigious race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

The phishing attacks were carried out using a fake €50 gift voucher sent to fans who intend to purchase tickets to the upcoming event, which will be held from July 26 to July 28.

Formula 1 fans targetted in phishing campaign

The link in the email directs unsuspecting victims to a page designed to look like the genuine Spa Grand Prix portal, but the malicious site instead captures confidential and personal information, including payment information.

The race organizers issued warnings to customers within hours of detecting the phishing attempts, but for many, this was too late. The organization also requested that its IT security subcontractor strengthen defenses against future breaches.

One day after the attack, SPA GP also lodged a formal complaint with the Belgian cyber police, with plans to pursue a civil claim.

The F1 organizers have yet to share many details about the extent of the attack. TechRadar Pro has asked the event organizers to confirm more details, but we have not received an immediate response.

In the meantime, the organization says that the ongoing criminal investigation should make it possible to determine the cause of the attack.

However, amid concerns over compromised data, customers who purchased tickets are being urged to reach out to SPA GP’s secretariat for assistance. More generally, potential victims can take other proactive measures to protect themselves online, such as changing passwords regularly and monitoring accounts for suspicious activity.