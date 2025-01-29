Engineering giant ENGlobal confirms hackers hit internal data

ENGlobal updates 8-K filing with the SEC following November 2024 attack

Firm confirms hackers hit internal data

However there's no details about the attackers or the number of victims

Engineering giant ENGlobal has now confirmed the attackers which hit its systems in Novemeber 2024 did indeed compromise its internal documents.

In an updated 8-K form, the company said a preliminary investigation “revealed that a threat actor illegally accessed the company’s information technology system and encrypted some of its data.”

So, not only was this a data grab, this was also a ransomware attack.

No material impact

“The cybersecurity incident involved the threat actor’s access to a portion of the Company’s IT system that contained sensitive personal information," the form added. "The company intends to provide notifications to affected and potentially affected parties and applicable regulatory agencies as required by federal and state law.”

The ransomware attack hit the company pretty hard, it seems, since it added it took weeks to get back on track:

“The cybersecurity incident limited the company’s ability to access portions of its business applications that supported aspects of the company's operations and corporate functions, including financial and operating reporting systems for approximately six weeks.”

However, at the time the document was filed, all operations have been fully restored, and ENGlobal believes the attackers are no longer lurking in their network. It also said that the attack did not have a material impact, and that it’s “not reasonably likely” that it will have such an impact.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“As part of its remediation efforts, the Company is working with cybersecurity experts to reinforce its IT system, strengthen its surveillance of cybersecurity threats and prevent future unauthorized access to its IT system.”

ENGlobal is an engineering and automation services company that provides solutions for various industries, including energy, chemicals, and government. Based in the U.S., it operates globally, with approximately 500 employees, and generates annual revenue of around $100 million.

The identity of the attackers was not revealed, and we still don’t know how many people are affected by this incident.