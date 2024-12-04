Ransomware attack forces US government contractor ENGlobal to shut down some operations

ENGlobal files new report with SEC detailing a ransomware attack

It said the attack forced it to shut down parts of its infrastructure

The incident is still being handled

A US government contractor was forced to shut down parts of its infrastructure in order to contain a ransomware attack.

ENGlobal Corporation, a US-based provider of engineering and automation services, filed a new 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently, in which it said that the attack is still being remedied and that the deadline is still unknown.

“On November 25, 2024, ENGlobal Corporation became aware of a cybersecurity incident. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a threat actor illegally accessed the Company’s information technology (“IT”) system and encrypted some of its data files,” the company said in the filing.

Unknown attackers

“Upon detecting the unauthorized access, the Company immediately took steps to contain, assess and remediate the cybersecurity incident, including beginning an internal investigation, engaging external cybersecurity specialists, and restricting access to its IT system.”

To tackle the problem, ENGlobal shut parts of its network down, meaning that its systems are “limited to essential business operations”.

“The timing of restoration of full access to the Company’s IT system remains unclear as of the date of this filing,” the document reads, concluding that it still doesn’t know if the attack will impact the company financially.

The company did not discuss who the attackers were, or if they exfiltrated any sensitive files from its systems, which is standard practice in ransomware attacks. No threat actors claimed responsibility yet, either.

ENGlobal Corporation specializes in projects for the energy, government, and industrial sectors. The company focuses on delivering solutions in areas such as modular process systems, automation integration, and advanced technologies for energy and sustainability. According to The Register, it reported $39 million in revenue last year.

It counts roughly 130 employees, and primarily operates within the US. Its headquarters are in Houston, Texas, and has offices in Denver, Tulsa, and Henderson.

Via The Register