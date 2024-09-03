CrowdStrike exec to speak in front of US House Homeland Security Committee

Later this month, on September 24, a Crowdstrike executive will sit in front of a US House Homeland Security Committee to discuss the patch incident that brought many major US companies’ operations to a screeching halt.

According to The Register, it was confirmed late last week that Crowdstrike’s Senior Vice President of Counter Adversary Operations, Adam Meyers, has been called to testify.

In mid-July this year, thousands of organizations around the world were unable to operate properly, due to a major bug that affected most of their Windows computers.

No CEO (yet)

Among those affected were UK broadcaster Sky News, major airline Ryanair, the Berlin airport, and many, many others, all of whom reported the dreaded Blue Screen Of Death (BSOD) and a recovery boot loop issue that prevented their computers from starting up.

It was later revealed that the global outage was caused by a faulty update issued by Crowdstrike. “We have widespread reports of BSODs on Windows hosts, occurring on multiple sensor versions,” CrowdStrike said in a support note issued at the time.

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. It offers a range of products and services that prevent cyber threats, and detect attacks. Furthermore, the company works on threat intelligence, analyzing and reporting on the latest trends and threats in the cybersecurity community.

CrowdStrike’s flagship product is Falcon, a sophisticated cybersecurity platform designed to protect endpoints through a cloud-native architecture. The company later confirmed that the faulty patch was designed for Falcon.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking to the company, The Register was curious why the CEO George Kurtz won’t be the one in the hot seat, since his presence was requested in July. The company gave the classic PR response of “continuing to actively and collaboratively work with relevant Congressional Committees.” The statement did leave a tiny door open to the possibility of Kurtz speaking at a different time:

“Briefings and other engagement timelines may be disclosed at Members' discretion,” they said.

Via The Register