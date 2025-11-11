Congressional stopgap deal secures critical CISA Act and FCEA funding amid longest ever US government shutdown – but don’t expect it to end anytime soon

The longest US government shutdown may be coming to an end

A new bill will plug a gap in critical funding for CISA Act and FCEA

Shutdown will resume in 2026 if no agreement is reached

A critical lapse in funding for the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA Act) and Federal Cybersecurity Enhancement Act (FCEA) has been plugged by a bill that extends funding into January 2026.

The short-term funding will allow one of the most critical information sharing frameworks to continue functioning, allowing the federal government to keep an eye on potential cybersecurity threats.

However, the bill is only a stop-gap, and required Republicans and eight Democrats to agree on a handshake deal to hold a vote on extending tax credit subsidies under the Affordable Care Act before the end of December 2025.

The New Deadline: January 2026

The bill is critical for the CISA Act and the FCEA to continue working, and will plug a gap left in US cyber defense since October 1 when funding for both acts expired.

The CISA Act was introduced to provide an information sharing framework and liability protections for private companies that shared threat information with the federal government, while the FCEA introduced standards and procedures to improve the security of critical infrastructure.

The 94 page bill passed the US senate after an 11 hour deliberation and a 60-40 vote, and it will head to a second vote in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, before arriving at the White House to await President Trump’s signature.

If signed into law, the bil will extend funding into January 2026 giving both Republicans and Democrats some breathing room to agree on the next steps.

But it probably won’t be easy. Democrats have prioritized an extension to healthcare tax credit subsidies under the Affordable Care Act into 2026, which the Republican leadership has staunchly rejected throughout the shutdown. Without the credit subsidies, some 24 million Americans could see their healthcare insurance costs jump significantly.

Unless Republicans and Democrats reach a consensus, it's likely that this brief respite in the government shutdown will lapse in January 2026.

“The proposed temporary extension of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act is great and really important for national security,” Gary Barlet, Public Sector CTO at Illumio commented.

“For years, the Act has been the cornerstone of trusted threat intelligence sharing between the public and private sectors, delivering speed, security, and confidence.”

“However, if companies are really expected to trust it and buy into it, there needs to be true, long-term extension to CISA 2025. We should be making collaboration easier, not harder. That requires coordination, transparency, and a strong federal framework. Congress must act swiftly to restore these protections and demonstrate a clear commitment to defending digital infrastructure.”