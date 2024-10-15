Bitdefender releases new tool to protect your digital life from scams and fraud

Cybersecurity pros Bitdefender want to protect you against AI-powered fraud, and to do that, the team just released a new tool.

The tool is called Scam Copilot, and it is designed to spot scam messages and other fraudulent activity built with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Before Chat-GPT and other AI chatbots, it was relatively easy to spot a scam message. Cybersecurity pros would advise users to watch for inconsistencies in incoming email, chat, and SMS messages, as well as to hunt for spelling and grammar errors - a key element to every phishing email.

AI-powered response

However, the company is now saying that ever since the introduction of Large Language Models (LLM) to the general public, these techniques no longer suffice. Consequently, there has been a “sharp rise” in scam-related cybercrime, as threat actors use the technology that powers modern AI chatbots to create highly convincing scam messages, at scale.

An AI attack also warrants an AI response, the company believes. Hence, the introduction of Scam Copilot, a tool that “proactively monitors for, detects, and alerts users of scams and potential fraud” during browsing, mailing, chatting, and more, the company says. The tool was also said to be constantly learning from experience, meaning it will only get better with time.

Besides scanning incoming messages, users can talk to Scam Copilot and ask about alerts, receive best practice guidance, and more. Ultimately, the tool will educate the users and raise awareness about the threats of scams and fraud on the internet.

Scam Copilot is now available for Bitdefender Ultimate Security, Bitdefender Ultimate Security Plus (U.S. only), Bitdefender Ultimate Small Business Security (U.S. only) and Bitdefender Premium Security with support for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Bitdefender Ultimate Security is the company’s all-in-one digital protection suite, and it will set you back at least $99 a month.

