A huge hoard of Boeing data leaked by LockBit ransomware

The operators of the LockBit ransomware have published 43GB of Boeing data after failing to negotiate ransom terms with the company.

The data seems to be backups from different company systems and includes configuration backups for IT management software and logs for monitoring and auditing tools.

As reported by BleepingComputer, LockBit first added Boeing to its data leak site on October 27 and urged the company to reach out and negotiate a ransom payment by November 7.

Ignored warnings

“A tremendous amount of sensitive data was exfiltrated and ready to be published if Boeing do not contact within deadline,” the hackers warning read. “For now we will not send lists or samples to protect the company BUT we will not keep it like that until the deadline.”

Soon after, Boeing disappeared from LockBit’s site, which could mean that the company did try to come to an understanding with the attackers. However, come November 7, Boeing’s name was back. LockBit said its warnings were ignored:

“Boeing ignored our warnings. We will start to publish data,” the updated announcement reads. “In first batch we will publish just around 4GB of sample data (most recent).” That data had an October 22 timestamp, the publication explained.

Three days later, the entire database leaked. Roughly 43GB of sensitive information, which included backups from Citrix appliances. This led some people to speculate that LockBit infiltrated Boeing by exploiting the CitrixBleed vulnerability, which was discovered roughly a month ago and was observed being abused in the wild.

In fact, cybersecurity researchers from Mandiant recently reported that various government institutions, legal organizations, and other firms across the world were being targeted with ransomware via CitrixBleed. The campaigns allegedly started in late August this year.

Boeing confirmed the breach but did not discuss the details.