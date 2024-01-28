Seagate's newest hard disk drive has a feature that could save you thousands of dollars — shame other HDD vendors do not offer it yet

Seagate has unveiled a new, large capacity hard drive designed to cater to the ever-growing data demands of SMBs and NAS environments.

The latest Seagate IronWolf Pro drive offers a whopping 24TB of storage. With sustained transfer rates of 285MB/s, a user workload rating of up to 550TB per year, and 2.5 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF), Seagate says its new drive promises 24/7 performance, reliability, and dependability in multi-user collaborative environments and multi-bay systems.

The IronWolf Pro 24TB comes equipped with Seagate’s AgileArray technology, optimizing them for NAS systems. This technology uses dual-plane balancing and time-limited error recovery (TLER) to deliver top-tier performance in multi-bay systems.

Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services

A standout feature of the Seagate IronWolf Pro 24TB is its IronWolf Health Management system. This system aids in data protection by providing prevention, intervention, and recovery recommendations to maintain optimal system health on compatible NAS systems.

However, the real game-changer here is unquestionably the provision of three years of free Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services. Data recovery can be a costly affair if you lose content, so this free inclusion is very welcome, especially as it's not something other HDD vendors like Western Digital and Toshiba provide.

While Amazon does offer this kind of service on certain data storage components, it charges extra for it.

Should disaster strike, the free Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services gives you access to a team of world-class data recovery experts, one in-lab data recovery attempt, and an encrypted storage device containing your data if recovery is successful.

The Seagate IronWolf Pro 24TB is available now for $649 and it comes with a five-year limited warranty.