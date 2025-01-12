SanDisk jumps on creator bandwagon with new storage products which look just like the old ones; I won't be buying one because I don't think it's worth it

SanDisk could be onto something by adding the word Creator to product names

3 new products released at CES 2025 are actually refreshes with different color schemes

Only the Creator Phone SSD is a genuinely new product

CES is when many tech firms announce or launch their latest and greatest products - but sometimes what’s being shown isn’t quite as new as it seems.

Case in point is SanDisk’s new range of Creator storage products, announced at CES 2025. If you’re a creator, or aspire to be one, you’ll probably be very interested in these, as they are clearly tailored to your needs - however, "caveat emptor" as the Romans used to say - buyer beware.

This is because the bright blue 8TB SanDisk Creator Desk Drive, priced at $629.99, looks good and promises 1000MB/s sequential reads. But then, so does the SanDisk Desk Drive, which has a very similar model number, doesn’t include the word “Creator” in its name and isn’t blue, but is cheaper at $549.99 – a not to be sniffed at saving of $80.

Paying a premium for the color

Perhaps you’re looking to buy a microSDXC card. SanDisk has you covered here too.

Its new 1TB Creator microSD Card (in blue!) is designed for use in slotted Android phones and tablets, drones, action cams, and digital cameras, including standard point-and-shoot, digital single-lens reflex (DSLR), and mirrorless (MIL) models - all the devices a creator might use. Plus, it’s temperature-proof, humidity-proof, drop-proof, and waterproof, which is important if you're out and about.

A bargain at $159.99 - or… you could buy the 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card instead. Sure, it doesn’t specifically list the devices you can use it in, but it’s essentially the same product and $67 cheaper at $92.99.

Perhaps you want a portable SSD, like the SanDisk Creator Pro? Available in – you guessed it – a pretty blue color, it offers up to 4TB capacity and up to 2000MB/s read speeds, letting you back up and access your content with NVMe SSD performance. Good value at $349.99, right? Unless you’re not bothered about the color, in which case you can pick up the extremely similar SanDisk Extreme PRO (reviewed here) for $299.99 and save $50 - enough to buy some blue paint if you really want to match.

Or maybe you’d like to buy the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD (see below), available in 1TB or 2TB capacities, which is designed for producing content on the go by attaching to any MagSafe-compatible smartphone. That doesn’t have a price at the moment, because, unlike SanDisk's other Creator-branded storage it’s actually a new product, and one that looks genuinely useful.

We can’t blame SanDisk for rebadging old products to appeal to the creator market - it’s a smart business move. But unless you’re particularly attached to the blue color, you can enjoy some decent savings by buying the non-Creator versions instead.

(Image credit: SanDisk)