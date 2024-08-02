Russian cybercriminals returned in high-stakes US prisoner swap

The United States and Russia have conducted the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War, with a number of high-profile cybercrime actors involved in the swap.

Most notable amongst those released by the US is Roman Seleznev, known in the cyber world as Track2, who was responsible for stealing credit card details from point-of-sale systems and selling them on, a crime for which he was sentenced to 27 years in a US prison.

Seleznev was also sentenced to 14 years for his involvement in an identity theft and bank-fraud racket.

Cyber criminal prisoner exchange

A second notorious Russian cyber criminal, Vladislav Klyushin, has also been exchanged as part of the swap. Klyushin owned the penetration testing firm M13, and after being arrested in Switzerland, he was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, gaininging unauthorized access to computers, and conspiracy after using stolen corporate information to rack up $93 million in insider trading. Klyushin was handed nine years in jail in September 2023.

The third confirmed exchanged prisoner was Russian assassin Vadim Krasikov, who murdered a Chechen militant in the heart of Berlin in 2019. Among those exchanged in return were Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan, Radio Free Europe reporter Alsu Kurmasheva, and Russian-British green-card holder and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Across America, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Turkeys negotiation efforts, a total of 19 prisoners were freed from Russia. In return, America and its allies released 8 prisoners

A statement from President Biden said, “I am grateful to our Allies who stood with us throughout tough, complex negotiations to achieve this outcome— including Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey. This is a powerful example of why it’s vital to have friends in this world whom you can trust and depend upon. Our alliances make Americans safer.”

