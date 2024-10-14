Proton Pass launches new family plan

Proton Pass, one of the best password managers, has launched a new family tier to simplify credential management and storage for parents and kids alike.

The Pass Family plan is being offered for a limited time at $3.99 per month (billed annually), and includes all of the features of the Pass Plus plan, but for six users instead of one.

Families will be able to benefit from integrated two-factor authentication (2FA), secure vault and link sharing, dark web monitoring and advanced account protection, all managed from an admin panel.

Family password protection

The new Proton Pass family tier makes sharing credentials for streaming services and household accounts easier and more secure, while also providing vaults for storing personal information such as emergency contact information that can be shared with other users. Each user account is segmented by a unique email address to mitigate data breaches and identity theft.

Password sharing has quickly gone from a big security no to a fact of life, especially within families. Statistics show that 43% of Americans share at least one password with someone else, emphasizing the need for secure password sharing tools.

"Password sharing among family members is common, but it also exposes them to significant cybersecurity risks," said Son Nguyen Kim, Product Lead for Proton Pass. "The Pass Family plan offers a safer, more organized way for families to manage their online identities, combining Proton's high standards of privacy and security with user-friendly features that everyone can use."

More from TechRadar Pro