Protect your network with an AI-secure browser and SASE framework

Cybercrime has accelerated and IT departments are struggling to protect their networks. Cobalt stated that global cybercrime was forecasted to cost $9.5 trillion this year and will continue to escalate.

Coupled with the rising costs of global ransomware that has surged by 400% to $2 million over the past year with recovery costs increasing by approximately 50% to $2.73 million (National Crime Agency) these statistics are shocking. The threats to companies’ networks and disrupting business, leaking data and the costs faced are colossal. The more sophisticated AI gets the more this will happen.

Now is the time for businesses to invest in next generation cybersecurity methods to protect and enhance their network and implement an AI-Secure Browser and SASE framework.

AI the superhero

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has superpowers to analyze masses of data in seconds surpassing human capabilities. AI-secure browsers can constantly monitor and identify threats in real time such as malware, phishing attempts, and unauthorized access. Through machine learning algorithms, they can identify threats or different behavior on the network at a far greater speed than traditional methods. Responding to new and evolving threats before they cause damage. All without the need of the IT team stepping in.

Unrivalled security

The combination of the SASE network and AI-secure browser offers unrivalled levels of network security. The SASE network provides firewall, secure web gateway (SWG), and zero trust into a single, cloud-delivered service. While an AI-secure browser ensures consistent policy enforcement and increases levels of security, making the network more robust irrespective of where users are based.

Remote and hybrid workforce

A secure network is critical as our workforce has become more disparate over the last few years with 28% of people hybrid working and 13% working from home (The Times) and accessing the corporate network. Some may access the corporate network or systems from personal devices which can threaten the integrity and safety of the corporate network. This is because the personal devices do not have the same security protocols. Employees may also visit unsecure public Wi-Fi networks where hackers can intercept data. Also, data leaks can occur leaking personal or corporate data.

An AI-secure browser in a SASE network enhances the security of remote users without compromising on performance or user experience. Providing zero trust access ensuring that only authenticated and authorized users can access resources. There is no need for traditional VPNs which can be slow and vulnerable to attacks.

The SASE architecture provides flexibility because it is cloud based, providing the ability to scale up and down when required. Supporting growing remote, hybrid or office-based workforces without compromising on security.

In the shadows

Shadow IT is where employees use unauthorized applications, software and devices without approval from the IT team. Threatening the security of the network as the IT team are unaware of ‘shadow IT’ activities and therefore cannot monitor or secure the network. Risks posed are that data maybe being stored or compromised. It also increases the access of entry points for cyber-attacks making it difficult for repair and recovery.

The AI-secure browser and SASE network can protect networks against shadow IT as it provides visibility of all traffic, user activity, websites and applications. These can then be monitored by the AI-secure browser in real time and if issues are identified they can be resolved and the IT team alerted.

Restrictions can be implemented so employees cannot bypass the corporate systems or access areas that are not sanctioned. SASE can restrict these areas very easily as it is cloud based, and the AI-secure browser can block access to unsafe websites or applications.

Zero trust model via SASE ensures that every device, user and application is continuously authenticated and authorized before access is granted. All these measures vastly reduce the threat of shadow IT by enforcing strict access controls and preventing unauthorized access.

Seamless user experience

One of the main benefits of combining an AI-secure browser with a SASE network is maintaining a seamless user experience while ensuring high levels of security. AI can optimize performance and improve user experience with minimal lag, even when accessing secure, encrypted connections.

The integration of security functions directly into the browser means that users can browse without slowdowns while still being protected from online threats. Also, SASE supports Single sign-on (SSO) so users can access all the applications they need with one set of credentials.

Save costs and simplify IT management

You can reduce costs with an AI-secure browser alongside a SASE network and simplify IT operations. SASE is 100% cloud based so the need for firewalls and VPNs is eradicated as services are delivered via the cloud. It is advantageous to have full visibility and control over all traffic on the network.

By combining multiple security and networking services into a single cloud-based solution, organizations can reduce the complexity of managing disparate tools and solutions. The AI automation capabilities of constantly monitoring for threats in real time relieves the IT team from manual monitoring and security patching. Freeing them up to focus on other areas.

Future-proof security

Implementing an AI-secure browser and SASE network is a game-changing strategy in securing your network against increasing cybercrime and threats. It provides businesses with a future proof network ready for 5G and IoT. Offering total security for your corporate network, an improved and seamless user experience, and simplified network management in a scalable and cost-effective manner. So, utilize AI and SASE to remain one step ahead of cyber threats and to modernize and secure your network while maintaining flexibility and performance for today’s disparate workforce.

