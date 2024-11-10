Professionals are facing "tech overload" as they try to juggle multiple devices in the workplace

Security pros are hefting multiple devices to work, increasing stress

Notification spam is also overwhelming employees

All-in-one devices could help reduce strain and stress on employees

The modern office environment is heavily dependent on technology with an average professional juggling three devices daily, including laptops, tablets, headphones, and even multiple phones. While this tech plays an essential role in enhancing productivity, the sheer volume of gadgets is creating stress and anxiety for many.

At its recent HONOR Magic V3 launch event, the company released a study which reveals the growing mental load faced by professionals due to their reliance on multiple devices.

To mitigate these challenges, there is a need for a more streamlined and less burdensome way for professionals to stay connected and productive.

Tech overload keeps rising

Surveying 8,000 office workers across Europe the study reveals the apparent challenges of managing multiple devices, as the issue of tech overload extends beyond the mental strain.

Many professionals are also grappling with the physical burden of transporting multiple devices to and from the office, and as return-to-office mandates increase across the continent, professionals are spending more time commuting.

On average, workers carry three tech devices or accessories in their bags, collectively weighing an average of 4.1 kg - the equivalent of carrying an air fryer to work. The physical toll of transporting such a load is causing concern, with 12% of workers worried about the negative impact on their health.

For those who rely on tech for hybrid working, the load is even greater. 67% of respondents said they carry more tech to accommodate their flexible working schedules, adding to the strain both physically and mentally.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While one in three professionals recognized the importance of these devices in improving their work, they also reported feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of technology. One quarter (25%) of respondents admitted they struggle with the number of notifications they receive across their devices, with one in seven receiving more than 30 notifications a day.

Managing the constant influx of notifications from multiple devices can be mentally draining, adding to the burden of keeping track of an increasing number of gadgets, with 65% of those surveyed saying they often lose track of their devices, leading to frustration and stress.

A simple way out of this situation is the use of simpler technologies, possibly an all-in-one device that could streamline their daily tech needs. One in five respondents said they wished they could rely on a single device to perform all essential functions, reducing the need for a multitude of gadgets. Over half (52%) of respondents expressed a willingness to pay a premium for a device that could replace several others.

Many workers are starting to see foldable phones as a potential solution to this problem, with one in six saying that a foldable phone would make their lives easier. These devices offer the promise of combining the functionality of a smartphone and tablet in one, catering to professionals who want fewer, more versatile gadgets.

The study also revealed that 1 in 4 office workers would feel lost without their gadgets, with 15% going so far as to say that their life revolves around technology. For these individuals, getting rid of tech altogether is not an option, even if managing multiple devices is stressful.

“The research shows that professionals are weighed down - both literally and figuratively - by their devices," noted Tony Ran, President of HONOR EU.