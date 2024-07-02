Mobile Industry Awards 2024: Our shortlist revealed!

We are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2024!

The MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The Mobile Industry Awards 2024 will take place on 19th September 2024 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London - the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.

The MIA 2024 nominees are....

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Belkin International

Juice Global Ltd

Mr Mobile

Samsung

ZAGG International

Best Customer Service

Aerial Direct

EE

John Lewis Online Technical Support with Likewize

Lebara Mobile

Meelie Mobile

Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Best eSIM Provider (NEW FOR 2024)

EE

GKT eSIM

Kigen

Saily

Best Mobile Security Product or Service (NEW FOR 2024)

Appdome

Kigen, ZARIOT and CryptoQuantique

NordVPN

Salt Communications

Samsung Knox

SurfShark

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

Aerial Direct

Compare and Recycle

NEXUS MVNE

Optima Mobile Insurance Solution with Bamboo

Salt Communications

Uplands OneTelco

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

Asurion Mobile

EE Mobile

Insurance2Go

My Gadget Umbrella

Likewize

Best MVNO

iD Mobile

Lebara Mobile

plan.com

Sky Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

Tesco Mobile

VOXI Mobile

Best Network for Business

BT + EE Business

Three Business

Vodafone Business UK

Best Place to Work

Aerial Direct

Genuine Solutions

Juice Global Ltd

Mobiles.co.uk

plan.com

Samsung UK

Tesco Mobile

Vodafone

Best Recycling Service and Refurbishing Service sponsored by Compare and Recycle

Macys Tech

Mazuma Mobile

Mozillion

musicMagpie

O2 Recycle

Preloved Tech Ltd

Smart Cellular

The Techout

Best Repair Service

CPRGadgets

EE Rapid Repairs

iSmash

Likewize

Samsung

The Techout

TMT First

Best SIM Only Network sponsored by GK Telecoms (NEW FOR 2024)

EE SIM Only

iD Mobile

Lebara Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider

BT Wholesale

Giacom

Three Wholesale

Zest4

Campaign of the Year

GK Telecom Ltd - University Freshers Campaign: Connecting Students with Leading Mobile Networks

Lebara Mobile - The Smarter Way to Connect

Samsung UK - Drop In with Samsung

Samsung - Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The Great British Broadband Switch with Vodafone

CSR Initiative of the Year

Community Calling - Virgin Media O2 & Hubbub Foundation UK & Genuine Solutions

Power up the Possibilities with Three Discovery

Samsung - The Fine Line

Vodafone’s everyone.connected Campaign and Partnership with The Trussell Trust

TMT First - Digital Device Repair Technician Apprenticeship

ZAGG and Ennis Community College

Distributor of the Year

Eurostar Global Electronics

GK Telecom Ltd

Mr Mobile

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

BT Tap to Pay

TCL 40 NXTPAPER 40 & 40 5G Mobile

Three Engage Retail Employee App

Utelize Mobile’s Innovative Enterprise Managed Tablet Service

VOXI GenAI Chatbot

Network of the Year

EE

Vodafone

Retailer of the Year

EE

Mobiles.co.uk

musicMagpie

Samsung

Smart Cellular

The Techout

The iOutlet

Vodafone

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara

Apple

Google

Motorola

OnePlus

Samsung

Sustainability Initiative of the Year sponsored by Sky Zero

Belkin - Everyday Impact

Juice Global Ltd - Juice Made Mindfully

TMT First - Mobile Component Repair

Utelize Mobile - Empowering Communities

Virgin Media O2 & Hubbub Foundation UK - Time After Time

ZAGG International Sustainability Strides

Team of the Year (NEW FOR 2024)

G2 Marketing - Android OS Team

Samsung Team

Three UK - Retail Experience Team

Vodafone Home Broadband Team

Vodafone Quality Team

Phone of the Year - SHORTLIST TBD

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 19 2024!