Mobile Industry Awards 2024: Our shortlist revealed!
Has your business made the list for this year’s awards?
We are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2024!
The MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
The Mobile Industry Awards 2024 will take place on 19th September 2024 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London - the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.
The MIA 2024 nominees are....
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
- Belkin International
- Juice Global Ltd
- Mr Mobile
- Samsung
- ZAGG International
Best Customer Service
- Aerial Direct
- EE
- John Lewis Online Technical Support with Likewize
- Lebara Mobile
- Meelie Mobile
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Samsung
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
Best eSIM Provider (NEW FOR 2024)
- EE
- GKT eSIM
- Kigen
- Saily
Best Mobile Security Product or Service (NEW FOR 2024)
- Appdome
- Kigen, ZARIOT and CryptoQuantique
- NordVPN
- Salt Communications
- Samsung Knox
- SurfShark
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider
- Aerial Direct
- Compare and Recycle
- NEXUS MVNE
- Optima Mobile Insurance Solution with Bamboo
- Salt Communications
- Uplands OneTelco
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service
- Asurion Mobile
- EE Mobile
- Insurance2Go
- My Gadget Umbrella
- Likewize
Best MVNO
- iD Mobile
- Lebara Mobile
- plan.com
- Sky Mobile
- SMARTY Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- VOXI Mobile
Best Network for Business
- BT + EE Business
- Three Business
- Vodafone Business UK
Best Place to Work
- Aerial Direct
- Genuine Solutions
- Juice Global Ltd
- Mobiles.co.uk
- plan.com
- Samsung UK
- Tesco Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Recycling Service and Refurbishing Service sponsored by Compare and Recycle
- Macys Tech
- Mazuma Mobile
- Mozillion
- musicMagpie
- O2 Recycle
- Preloved Tech Ltd
- Smart Cellular
- The Techout
Best Repair Service
- CPRGadgets
- EE Rapid Repairs
- iSmash
- Likewize
- Samsung
- The Techout
- TMT First
Best SIM Only Network sponsored by GK Telecoms (NEW FOR 2024)
- EE SIM Only
- iD Mobile
- Lebara Mobile
- SMARTY Mobile
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider
- BT Wholesale
- Giacom
- Three Wholesale
- Zest4
Campaign of the Year
- GK Telecom Ltd - University Freshers Campaign: Connecting Students with Leading Mobile Networks
- Lebara Mobile - The Smarter Way to Connect
- Samsung UK - Drop In with Samsung
- Samsung - Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
- The Great British Broadband Switch with Vodafone
CSR Initiative of the Year
- Community Calling - Virgin Media O2 & Hubbub Foundation UK & Genuine Solutions
- Power up the Possibilities with Three Discovery
- Samsung - The Fine Line
- Vodafone’s everyone.connected Campaign and Partnership with The Trussell Trust
- TMT First - Digital Device Repair Technician Apprenticeship
- ZAGG and Ennis Community College
Distributor of the Year
- Eurostar Global Electronics
- GK Telecom Ltd
- Mr Mobile
Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)
- BT Tap to Pay
- TCL 40 NXTPAPER 40 & 40 5G Mobile
- Three Engage Retail Employee App
- Utelize Mobile’s Innovative Enterprise Managed Tablet Service
- VOXI GenAI Chatbot
Network of the Year
- EE
- Vodafone
Retailer of the Year
- EE
- Mobiles.co.uk
- musicMagpie
- Samsung
- Smart Cellular
- The Techout
- The iOutlet
- Vodafone
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara
- Apple
- Motorola
- OnePlus
- Samsung
Sustainability Initiative of the Year sponsored by Sky Zero
- Belkin - Everyday Impact
- Juice Global Ltd - Juice Made Mindfully
- TMT First - Mobile Component Repair
- Utelize Mobile - Empowering Communities
- Virgin Media O2 & Hubbub Foundation UK - Time After Time
- ZAGG International Sustainability Strides
Team of the Year (NEW FOR 2024)
- G2 Marketing - Android OS Team
- Samsung Team
- Three UK - Retail Experience Team
- Vodafone Home Broadband Team
- Vodafone Quality Team
Phone of the Year - SHORTLIST TBD
For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 19 2024!
If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at kate.smith@futurenet.com