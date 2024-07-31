Password management is still too much for people — and many of us still write them down

Keeper Security, creator of one of the best password managers , has released new research claiming people are still struggling to create and store secure passwords.

The report found nearly two-thirds (62%) of people remain overwhelmed by managing passwords with many of them feeling overconfident in their knowledge of cybersecurity practices, resulting in risky password practices.

The report also highlighted the importance of password management, as well as the importance of transitioning to passwordless alternatives such as passkeys and other multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods.

Bad practices

When it comes to how people go about remembering multiple passwords, the most common methods were to rely just on memory (26%), writing them down (24%) and storing them within a browser or phone notes app (19%). The issue with these methods being that they are not secure and can lead to easily lost or stolen passwords.

Users also often share their passwords with friends and family, with streaming site accounts being the most shared (34%), followed by shopping accounts (22%), personal emails (20%), social media (16%) and work/school emails (16%). The latter being particularly concerning as it not only puts the account itself at risk, but also the wider organization.

Keeper recommends that users who struggle with remembering passwords should adopt a password manager, create strong and unique passwords using the best password generators, and using MFA wherever it is available.

“The data reveals a cybersecurity paradox where people feel confident in their cybersecurity knowledge, yet are frequently targeted by cyber attacks and scams," noted Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "This disparity emphasizes that knowledge alone cannot mitigate cyber risks; using tools like password managers and following best practices are vital for reducing cyber risks.”

