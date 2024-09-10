Oracle and AWS announce cloud database tie-up

Oracle and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced the launch of Oracle Database@AWS in the hope customers of both platforms can access a single, unified database service.

The new offering includes access to Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service on AWS infrastructure.

The move should also mean enterprises will be able to access Oracle databases with applications running on Amazon EC2, AWS Analytics services and AWS’s AI and ML services, such as Bedrock.

Oracle and AWS announce unified database

Oracle Database@AWS promises a low-latency network connection between Oracle databases and AWS applications, allowing customers to use Oracle’s databases alongside AWS applications for better security and scalability.

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison noted the upgrade comes in response to growing customer demand for multicloud environments: “With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure deployed inside of AWS datacenters, we can provide customers with the best possible database and network performance.”

AWS CEO Matt Garman added: “This new, deeper partnership will provide Oracle Database services within AWS to allow customers to take advantage of the flexibility, reliability, and scalability of the world’s most widely adopted cloud alongside enterprise software they rely on.”

With the package, customers will also benefit from Amazon’s zero-ETL (Extract, transform, and load) integration between Oracle Database services and AWS Analytics services, integration with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), enhanced AWS Marketplace options to purchase Oracle Database services and enhancements for migrating Oracle databases to the cloud.

Speaking about the collaboration, early adopter Vodafone said that Oracle Database@AWS has enabled the company to develop secure, resilient and innovative services faster and at scale, benefitting both customers and developers.