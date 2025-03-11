OpenAI wants to help your business build its next generation of AI agents

OpenAI
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • OpenAI throws its hat into the AI agent ring
  • New tools include Responses API and Agents SDK
  • Several new tools also launched to make its agents smarter and more effective

OpenAI has launched its bid to lead the AI agent race with the release of several new tools, including an agent builder platform, aimed at bringing the technology to more businesses than ever before.

The company has revealed a host of new tools which it says will help its platform to evolve and, “help developers and enterprises build useful and reliable agents,” providing, "the first building blocks for developers and enterprises".

The new releases include Responses API, several new built-in tools including web and file search functions, and a new Agents SDK (software development kit) looking to help streamlining the building of agents.

New APIs, and new tools to boot

“We believe agents will soon become integral to the workforce, significantly enhancing productivity across industries,” an OpenAI blog post announcing the news stated. “As companies increasingly seek to leverage AI for complex tasks, we're committed to providing the building blocks that enable developers and enterprises to effectively create autonomous systems that deliver real-world impact.”

“Our goal is to give developers a seamless platform experience for building agents that can help with a variety of tasks across any industry.”

The new Responses API builds on several of the company’s existing services, with OpenAI saying it, “combines the simplicity of Chat Completions with the tool-use capabilities of the Assistants API.”

The aim, unsurprisingly, is to make building agents much quicker and more straightforward for developers, allowing them to solve complex tasks with multiple models, without the complexity of integrating multiple APIs or external providers.

These will be supported by a number of new built-in tools which should make the agents themselves smarter and more effective.

These include web search, which can quickly provide up-to-date answers from web-based sources, file search, which does the same, but with the file library on your device or within your business, and computer use, which enables agents to complete tasks typically done on a computer, such as automatically diagnosing and fixing technical issues, or everyday tasks like scheduling meetings or handling emails.

For those developers or businesses which want that extra level of customization and personalization, the new Agents SDK allows them to build single and multi-agent workflows to their exact requirements.

OpenAI says the open source platform can offer greater power and flexibility than its previous Swarm tool, making it ideal for tasks such as customer support automation, multi-step research, content generation, code review, and sales prospecting.

Developers will be able to integrate Agents SDK into their Python codebases, and will work with models from other providers which provide a Chat Completions style API endpoint.

All the new services are available now to OpenAI subscribers at no extra cost, with the company promising additional tools and capabilities soon.

