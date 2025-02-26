NZBGet vs. SABnzbd: Which is the best NZB downloader?

When it comes to choosing the right NZB downloader, two of the most popular options are NZBGet and SABnzbd. Both are free, open-source applications that allow users to download from Usenet, but they differ in performance, resource consumption, and ease of use. Here's a comparison of both to help you decide which one is best suited to your needs.

To access newsgroups with an NZB downloader, a Usenet subscription is needed. Take a look at our Usenet provider guide for the best available options.

Installation and Setup

Both NZBGet and SABnzbd are designed to be easy to install, with versions available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. They both support Docker, making them accessible on a variety of platforms.

NZBGet: The installation process is straightforward, and its minimalistic design makes the initial setup efficient. The browser-based interface allows users to configure server settings, adjust download preferences, and get started with minimal effort.

SABnzbd: Similarly, SABnzbd provides easy installation and a setup wizard that helps configure the Usenet server settings. While both programs offer an intuitive setup process, SABnzbd has a slight edge in terms of simplicity for beginners.

(Image credit: SABnzbd)

Performance and Resource Usage

Performance and resource consumption are important factors when choosing an NZB downloader, particularly if you're using low-powered devices like NAS systems or older PCs.

NZBGet: This downloader is known for being incredibly lightweight. Its C++-based architecture ensures it runs efficiently even on low-powered hardware, making it an ideal choice for those looking to maximize resource efficiency.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What sets NZBGet apart is its ability to deliver fast speeds while using minimal CPU and RAM—especially beneficial for users who run multiple high-speed transfers simultaneously. The lightweight nature of NZBGet ensures that your system can handle large volumes of data without overwhelming your CPU or slowing down other tasks.

SABnzbd: While SABnzbd is also a reliable performer, it uses more system resources due to its Python-based design. It’s well-optimized for modern hardware and can efficiently handle high-speed Usenet connections, but it tends to consume more CPU and memory, particularly during post-processing tasks like unpacking and repairing files.

Despite this, SABnzbd’s resource usage is balanced by its ease of use, rich automation features, and seamless integration with third-party applications. For users with more powerful systems or those who prioritize a more polished interface, SABnzbd remains a strong contender.

(Image credit: NZBGet)

Features & Automation

Both NZBGet and SABnzbd come equipped with a range of features that appeal to power users, including automation tools and post-processing capabilities.

NZBGet: NZBGet supports advanced automation through custom scripts, RSS filters, and an RPC API. It’s highly configurable and great for users who want complete control over the download process. The newly introduced extension manager makes installing and managing extensions easy and enhances usability. Like SABnzbd, NZBGet also integrates with Sonarr, Radarr, and other ARR apps for full automation. Features like multi-core repair and intelligent PAR file verification ensure smooth downloads with minimal intervention.

SABnzbd: SABnzbd shines when it comes to user-friendliness, with a range of built-in automation tools like RSS filtering, integration with Sonarr and Radarr, and automatic unpacking and repair. It also offers extensive plugin support, allowing users to expand its functionality. While it may consume more resources, SABnzbd compensates with its ability to integrate seamlessly with other popular Usenet tools.

(Image credit: NZBGet)

Pricing

Both NZBGet and SABnzbd are free and open-source, with no premium versions or fees. You can download both from their respective official websites or GitHub pages without any cost.

NZBGet:

SABnzbd:

Support

Both Usenet downloaders offer strong community support and extensive documentation.

NZBGet: After being abandoned and archived for several years, NZBGet was forked and now receives continuous updates, making it as active as ever. Development has resumed with regular improvements, and a new Discord support channel was created. The official website still provides setup guides for installation, configuration, and troubleshooting, while the NZBGet Discord offers a community-driven space for users to get help and share tips.

SABnzbd: SABnzbd also benefits from an active development team that frequently releases updates for ongoing improvements and compatibility with the latest and greatest Usenet tools. It has a strong user community, an official support forum, and detailed documentation, making setup, troubleshooting, and optimization straightforward.

Which one should you choose?

Both NZBGet and SABnzbd are excellent NZB downloaders, each catering to different user needs. NZBGet is known for its speed, efficiency, and low resource usage, making it a strong choice for those running downloads on NAS devices, older hardware, or systems with limited processing power.

On the other hand, SABnzbd offers a more feature-rich interface with robust automation tools and smoother integration with third-party apps like Sonarr and Radarr. It offers a robust feature set but at the cost of higher resource usage.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on your priorities. If you need a lightweight, high-performance NZB downloader, NZBGet is a great fit. If you prefer a more integrated and customizable experience, SABnzbd may be the better option.