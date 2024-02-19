NordPass drops business plan prices for a limited time — snag a 25% discount

Protect your online security easily using NordPass, the powerful password manager created by the team behind NordVPN. NordPass offers encryption, multi-factor authentication, and secure data sharing and is trusted by over 3,500 companies worldwide.

In our digital era, managing passwords is crucial to keep your personal and sensitive information safe. It protects against cyber threats and guarantees that your online accounts remain protected from unauthorized access. We have tested NordPass and are excited to say it is one of the best password managers available.

But here's the exciting news: we have an exclusive offer for you and your business. You can now save 25% on a NordPass two-year business plan.

Why you should consider NordPass?

Easy setup: Creating your NordPass account is a simple process. All you need to do is download the NordPass app and create an account using a master password. NordPass will handle the rest and even import passwords from other password managers. In addition to this, you can also import your passwords from any other browser.

Advanced security: NordPass uses encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and multi-factor authentication to secure your data.

Hassle-free password management: Securely share and autofill passwords, credit cards, and login details with NordPass. Managing your passwords has never been easier with single-click saving.

Interface and other features: NordPass provides an easy-to-use interface for all users and allows you to create personalized passwords.

Passkey integration: NordPass is a password manager that offers passkeys as a secure login option. It currently supports passkeys in its desktop application, NordPass Web Vault, and browser extensions for Firefox and Chrome. Although Safari compatibility is not yet available, NordPass strives to provide its users with the most advanced and secure login methods.

You can see what we thought of it in our full NordPass review.