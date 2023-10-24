Mysterious Pro 695 chipset appears on AMD website — is the Threadripper Pro CPU about to go dual?

The processor specification sheets of the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro were published a few days ago and there’s a new chipset, the Pro 695, that has been listed in addition to the WRX90 and the TRX50. Only the five new Pro processors - offering up to 96 cores - supports these, neither then non-pro nor the older Threadripper Pro CPUs list the Pro 695 as a compatible chipset.

The WRX90 offers Pro manageability and security features with more PCI lanes (total/usable) compared to the TRX50. It also supports up to eight memory channels allowing a WRX90 workstation to scale to 2TB of DDR5 memory, twice the TRX50. Both platforms allow user to tinker with overclocking.

Given the fact that both WRX90 and the TRX50 were launched at the same time as the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Pro WX/7000 series, I believe that the Pro 695 is either a mistake or a new chipset that offers yet to be announced capabilities.

Could it be that AMD is planning to release dual-socket Threadripper Pro systems at some point in the future? Models that could offer up to 4TB of memory and a mind-boggling 192 cores. I have seen an increasing number of HEDT solutions that are powered by dual Epyc (including the 96-core 9654) - like the Broadberry CyberStation Performance , the Bizon ZX6000 G2 or the Titan S90 - so there is definitely a market for even more powerful workstation PCs.