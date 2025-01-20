Microsoft warns its January Windows updates may fail if this Citrix software is installed

Citrix Session Recording Agent could be blocking your Windows update

Microsoft and Citrix are both aware of the issue and are investigating

We’re hoping for a fix, but the temporary workaround is simple

Microsoft has warned devices with version 2411 of Citrix’s Session Recording Agent might be incompatible with its latest January 2025 Patch Tuesday update.

The latest update, available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices, may fail to install if users have Citrix’s software installed.

Updates download and apply, but then fail to complete. Users are then seeing a warning message which reads: “Something didn't go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes.”

In a guide for the software update, Microsoft wrote: “Devices that have certain Citrix components installed might be unable to complete installation of the January 2025 Windows security update.”

Citrix is also aware of the issue and promises to be investigating the cause and determining a fix. Home users are not expected to be affected, and not all organizations are likely to be affected given that version 2411 was launched in November 2024.

In the meantime, Citrix says users can avoid the problem and successfully install the January 2025 Windows update by stopping the client and disabling the startup type. When the application is closed, users may install the Patch Tuesday update then re-open their Citrix software.

A company update also provides a set of instructions to circumvent the issue with Powershell or Command Prompt.

The article goes on to explain: “The January 2025 security update is unable to update some of the driver files when 2411 Session Recording is installed. This issue is not observed with earlier versions of Session Recording.”

Although an update to prevent the issue from happening in the first place hasn’t yet been released, the workaround is at least a very simple one. As with any software, users should monitor for updates and install them promptly to iron out issues and prevent any vulnerabilities.