Microsoft suddenly wants to tell you how to install Linux - but why?
We’re as confused as you are
Microsoft has released its own instructions on how to install Linux on your PC, detailing in a step-by-step guide how you should go about choosing a Linux distro and then installing it.
In the help article, Redmond suggests four methods of getting Linux to run on your machine: Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), bare metal Linux, a local VM, or a cloud VM.
The guide also directs Linux perspectives to a Microsoft-hosted library of Linux resources. But all of this while it continues to try to push its own OS, Windows 11.
Microsoft wants to help you run Linux
Although both Linux and Windows are separate operating systems, their purposes are fundamentally very different. Because of Linux’s open-source nature, it’s a lot more customizable and a broad array of distros have been created to cater to certain types of industries and businesses.
It could be that Microsoft just wants to help you run Linux alongside Windows, rather than lose you entirely to the open-source side.
The article also makes frequent mention of WSL, which itself uses a virtual machine. A chance to plug its own solution could be a move designed to keep Windows users within the ecosystem even when they decide to venture astray.
Despite the regular reminders of Microsoft’s products and services, the article speaks highly of Linux-based OSs and offers up, on plenty of occasions, distros with no affiliation to Microsoft.
Exactly why the maker of the world’s most popular desktop operating system (it accounts for more than two-thirds of all OSs, according to Statcounter) wanted to hold users’ hands as it walks them through installation instructions remains a mystery, and it’s something that has been met with much confusion, but it could be part of a more general shift towards interoperability.
Tech companies worldwide are under increasing pressure over their dominance in different sectors of the market, and with more pressure coming from regulatory bodies, it’s a sensible idea to start playing ball with competitors now.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Microsoft reveals Azure Linux is available now
- Check out our roundup of the best free office software
- In our opinion, these are the very best Linux laptops you can buy
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Tom Power