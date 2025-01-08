Microsoft reveals billion-dollar cloud and AI investment plan in India

India set to receive $3 billion from Microsoft over the next two years

The company wants to upskill 10 million citizens by 2030

Further workshops and opportunities will support startups

Microsoft has confirmed plans to invest $3 billion in India to help the country develop its cloud and AI infrastructure, boosting adoption and upskilling the workforce as it goes.

The news was confirmed yesterday by CEO Satya Nadella, who said the money would be available over the course of the next two years.

Microsoft’s investment will help support the country’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, and includes a large-scale AI upskilling effort destined to support 10 million citizens over the next five years.

Microsoft invests $3 billion in India

“The investments in infrastructure and skilling we are announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and will help ensure people and organizations across the country benefit broadly," Nadella commented.

Separate from this announcement, Microsoft already has plans to open a fourth data center in India by 2026. The company also launched its ADVANTA(I)GE India initiative last year, committing to upskill two million citizens with AI skills by 2025. In the end, 2.4 million benefited from the scheme.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, added: “Collaborations with global leaders like Microsoft and similar companies are pivotal in this transformation. By equipping our workforce, especially women and youth, with advanced skills, we are building an AI-ready India, poised for digital leadership and sustainable economic growth.”

The company has also announced a partnership with SaaSBoomi, through which it hopes to support 5,000 startups and 10,000 entrepreneurs with focused workshops, regional development and new job prospects.

Speaking about the investment, Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok concluded: “Today’s announcement strengthens our belief in India’s potential and our resolve to equip the country with the resources and future-ready skills needed to excel in the global marketplace.”