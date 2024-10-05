India gearing up to be AI powerhouse as data center giant pledges $3.2 billion investment to add 550MW of capacity by 2030

India’s digital economy is growing at an unprecedented pace, fueled by increasing data consumption, cloud adoption, and digital transformation, leading to demand for reliable and scalable data center facilities rising.

The expansion of AI also adds to this need, and in order to meet this demand, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is investing $3.2 billion (INR 26,000 crores) to expand its data centre capacity in India by a staggering 550MW over the next five to six years.

STT GDC is one of the country's leading data center colocation services provider, and its latest investment will enable the company to deliver the much-needed infrastructure, supporting businesses as they scale in India’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

Huge investment to boost its digital infrastructure

This move is set to nearly triple STT GDC India's current IT load capacity, as it currently operates 28 data centers across 10 major cities, with a total IT load capacity of 318MW.

STT GDC India operates in partnership with Tata Communications, which offers expertise in digital infrastructure and connectivity services, helping scale operations and expand across multiple locations in India.

STT GDC’s commitment to India’s digital future was further highlighted during a recent Business Roundtable hosted by the Singapore Business Federation, which brought together Singapore business leaders with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss opportunities for collaboration and investment.

"As we celebrate STT GDC's 10th anniversary this year, embarking on this ambitious expansion is a sign of our confidence in Digital India and the future of one of STT GDC's strategic and fastest growing markets globally,” said Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Prime Minister Modi's vision for Digital India has paved the way for opportunity; today the India digital economy's growth rate of almost three times overall GDP growth is putting the country on pace to achieve a US$1 trillion digital economy by 2027-2028. At STT GDC, we want to play an active role in co-investing and contributing to India's long-term success by investing in the foundational digital infrastructure that will help further accelerate Digital India. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are confident in our ability to contribute significantly to India's digital transformation," Lopez concluded.