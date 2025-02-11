Microsoft Office - and Teams - might be about to get cheaper for an awkward reason
Microsoft Office subscription prices could change, again
- Microsoft’s ongoing EU antitrust saga is still ongoing
- It might have to make Teams-less Office plans cheaper
- That, or Microsoft may face a $24.5 billion+ fine
Microsoft is reportedly preparing to revise its Office subscription prices in order to broaden the gap between plans that include Teams, and plans that don't.
This is despite the company unbundling its video conferencing software from its office software and introducing separate charges after being faced with an antitrust investigation.
After unbundling Teams from its software in 2024, Microsoft is now facing pressure to make Office without Teams even cheaper, and that’s good news for consumers.
Microsoft adjusting Office prices
In 2023, the plan without Teams was €2 less per month than the plan with Teams, and the video conferencing app became a standalone subscription option for €5 per month.
It’s unclear whether widening the gap between the prices would result in a cheaper Teams-less subscription, a more expensive plan with Teams, or a combination of both.
The company has also been forced to revise its terms in order to improve interoperability with rivals.
Citing three individuals familiar with the matter, Reuters reports some companies have been invited by the European Commission to provide feedback before it decides whether to push things along and carry out a market test.
Although adjusting its prices could cost Microsoft money, it’s a relatively minor change when scaled up against an EU-issued antitrust fine, which could reach up to 10% of a company’s global revenue. Based on its fiscal 2024 revenue, that means the company could receive a maximum fine of $24.5 billion.
TechRadar Pro has asked Microsoft to add further context to the claims, and to confirm any Office pricing adjustments. We did not receive an immediate response.
