Microsoft Office - and Teams - might be about to get cheaper for an awkward reason

News
By
published

Microsoft Office subscription prices could change, again

Microsoft Teams
(Image credit: Shutterstock / monticello)
  • Microsoft’s ongoing EU antitrust saga is still ongoing
  • It might have to make Teams-less Office plans cheaper
  • That, or Microsoft may face a $24.5 billion+ fine

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to revise its Office subscription prices in order to broaden the gap between plans that include Teams, and plans that don't.

This is despite the company unbundling its video conferencing software from its office software and introducing separate charges after being faced with an antitrust investigation.

After unbundling Teams from its software in 2024, Microsoft is now facing pressure to make Office without Teams even cheaper, and that’s good news for consumers.

Microsoft adjusting Office prices

In 2023, the plan without Teams was €2 less per month than the plan with Teams, and the video conferencing app became a standalone subscription option for €5 per month.

It’s unclear whether widening the gap between the prices would result in a cheaper Teams-less subscription, a more expensive plan with Teams, or a combination of both.

The company has also been forced to revise its terms in order to improve interoperability with rivals.

Citing three individuals familiar with the matter, Reuters reports some companies have been invited by the European Commission to provide feedback before it decides whether to push things along and carry out a market test.

Although adjusting its prices could cost Microsoft money, it’s a relatively minor change when scaled up against an EU-issued antitrust fine, which could reach up to 10% of a company’s global revenue. Based on its fiscal 2024 revenue, that means the company could receive a maximum fine of $24.5 billion.

TechRadar Pro has asked Microsoft to add further context to the claims, and to confirm any Office pricing adjustments. We did not receive an immediate response.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
Half man, half AI.

Not that many workers are heavily reliant on AI - yet
An abstract image of digital security.

Tackling the UK's cybersecurity skills shortage
Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6's release could mean an uptick in PS5 and Xbox Series X sales, according to Take Two boss
See more latest