Meta is trying to make Messenger into a video conferencing contender

Messenger has rolled out video and audio improvements for video and voice calls

You can now leave voicemails on Messenger, much like on FaceTime

There’s also a deeper integration with iOS that enables Siri support

Meta has unveiled plans to turn Messenger into a more capable video conferencing solution as it looks to keep up with other advanced work-based alternatives.

Key to the enhancements are a series of upgrades designed to improve the video calling experience, and unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence makes a guest appearance.

The new features is designed to grow the over seven billion minutes of Facebook and Messenger calls that the company already hosts every single day.

Meta upgrades video calling experience

Adding to existing Meta AI features within the Messenger app, users will soon be able to use AI-generated backgrounds to personalize video calls. Users can ‘Describe an image’ and pick from a selection of examples.

More important to those spending a lot of time conversing online, Meta is adding HD support for video calls together with background noise suppression and voice isolation. Wi-Fi connections will enable HD calls automatically, and users can choose whether to continue using HD quality over mobile data.

Audio and video voice messages now allow users to leave messages for contacts who don’t answer, much like a traditional voicemail. The social media platform likened the new feature to a “fully outfitted phone, plus some extra features,” but the feature comes a year after Apple introduced similar functionality to FaceTime.

In an era of constant investigations into anticompetitive business practices, the final feature is a welcome move that will see iPhone users make the most out of the app. Messenger now integrates with Siri, so users can ask the voice assistant to “send a message to” a contact and then dictate the content of the message.

The company proudly boasted the new feature rollout was the result of feedback from users, and that Messenger would become “easier, more reliable and more fun.”