Founded in 1963 and debuting at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix, McLaren Racing is the second oldest team on the current Formula 1 grid, and has more than 60 years worth of blueprints, specifications, photos, videos, and other treasured heritage media across a range of formats.

But as anyone who grew up recording video on VHS and Betamax cassettes can tell you, watching them back again today requires specialist equipment, and sometimes nothing more than an original VCR will do.

So how can fans new to both Formula 1 and McLaren watch the history of the sport and their team, and how can veteran supporters who have grown up watching the team relive their glory days, if this media is sat in vaults, and slowly degrading?

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(Image credit: Benedict Collins / Future)

Well, following the announcement that Iron Mountain was becoming an official partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team in October 2025, the two firms have begun using the latter’s AI-enabled digital platform, Insight DXP, to digitize the team's trove of heritage media.

At the McLaren Technology Centre in Surrey, England, I was given firsthand behind-the-scenes insight into how the team is leveraging the Insight DXP platform to not only catalogue heritage media, but also give this old, unstructured data a new lease of life as strategic assets to be used across McLaren.

From left to right: Meg Travis, Iron Mountain, Andrea Kalas, Iron Mountain, Daniel Rood, Google Cloud, and James Bunbury, McLaren. (Image credit: McLaren Racing)

Restoring an archive of footage from over 60 years of racing is a mammoth task, especially when the media spans several decades of evolution in storage mediums and development types - many of which were not intended to be used for long-term storage.

But that is only half the problem. Once the media has been digitized, it also needs to be cataloged and tagged in such a way that it can be accessed as an easily navigable database for use by hundreds of employees across multiple departments.