Many Brits have official ID photos or scans on their phone
We need digital driving licences more than ever
- One in three (one in two young people) have an ID photo on their phone
- Many Brits even have a copy of someone else’s, too
- Digital IDs could solve privacy and security concerns
With news of digital driving licences being set to arrive in Britain in 2025, new research from Thales has uncovered just how crucial they could be to boosting citizen’s security.
It found an estimated one in three Brits store a photo or scan of their official ID on their phone – a figure that’s closer to one in two among younger citizens (46% of 16-24-year-olds and 51% of 25-34-year-olds).
Despite the complacency, 15% of UK residents have been victims of fraud in the past month alone – another trend that’s more prevalent among younger individuals.
Britain’s digital IDs could be a cybersecurity boost
Moreover, 26% of Brits keep a photo or scan of their official ID in multiple locations, with one in five even storing a copy of their friend or family member’s ID on their own device.
It doesn’t just stop at forms of identification, though, because Thales found that nearly one-quarter (23%) of Brits keep bank details in non-encrypted folders.
Plans to introduce digital driving licences via a new wallet within the UK Government app could provide the enhanced security many Brits clearly need thanks to additional layers of encryption.
Moreover, with 49% feeling uncomfortable sharing bank statements with landlords and 58% unhappy about giving away their personal details when signing up for services, the new Government-issued digital IDs could address privacy concerns and simplify online verification processes.
Digital ID users may also be able to redact certain information, such as their home address, when using their ID to provide proof of age.
Thales Strategic Marketing Director for Digital Identity, John Cullen, summarized: “With secure digital identities, consumers can protect their personal information more effectively.”
It’s unclear whether British digital IDs will integrate with native smartphone systems, such as Apple Wallet, and citizens have already expressed concerns over the stability and usability of the upcoming app feature following similar efforts from the NHS during the pandemic.
