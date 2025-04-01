Low code and no code tools are safe from AI threat
There’s still a lot of value in low- and no-code tools
- AI will enhance low-code and no-code solutions, not replace them, report claims
- App Builder report says most leaders have seen cost and time savings with low-/no-code
- Companies should continue to support developer upskilling
Low-code and no-code tools remain crucial and will continue to live on in an AI-enhanced era, new research has claimed.
Despite artificial intelligence’s promise to boost coding efficiency and accessibility, tech leaders see AI as enhancing low- and no-code tools, rather than replacing them.
A report from App Builder revealed nearly all (95%) companies have used low- and no-code tools in the past year for software development, highlighting their prevalence for firms everywhere.
Low-code and no-code tools are here to stay
Three in four (76%) tech leaders envision AI making their existing tools more efficient, with even more (84%) confirming that AI will not replace their reliance on low-code and no-code solutions.
“As AI converges with low-code and no-code, we’ll see an entirely new paradigm emerge that will change how apps are built, who can build them and how fast it can happen,” said Jason Beres, SVP of Developer Tools at Infragistics, the company behind App Builder.
Almost every (98%) tech leader has reported development time savings with low- and no-code solutions, with almost four in five (78%) companies saving up to 50% of development time. A further two in three (67%) say they’ve reduced their costs by up to 30%, with one in ten more than halving their costs thanks to simpler tools.
The report noted that companies are increasingly focused on building custom apps – a lack of resources and a global skills shortage make low- and no-code solutions particularly useful in this realm.
Beres added companies should not only focus on automating app development to improve efficiency, productivity and collaboration, but they should also continue to invest in upskilling to ensure their workers are prepared to handle emerging technologies and shifting demands.
