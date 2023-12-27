I've never used an ergonomic keyboard before - but this Logitech release has changed my mind for good

As a technology journalist, I type a lot. That might come as a shock to some of you, but it's true - and so when it comes to how I type, I'm pretty particular about the hardware I use.

At my home office, for a long time I used a Windows-optimized Logitech office keyboard that I had engineered for just the right amount of angle and comfort, alongside an Ikea wrist rest that offered a fair amount of cushioning and comfort.

However, for the last few weeks, I've been using the Logitech Wave Keys keyboard, and I have to say, it's definitely changed the way I type - and even the way I work overall.

Logitech Wave Keys

Currently available for just £69.99, the Logitech Wave Keys was an instant hit for our sister site TechRadar, which described it as, "great ergonomic device for office workers."

Offering a built-in cushioned palm rest that encourages not just your wrists, but also your hands and entire lower arms to sit more comfortably, the Wave Keys further stands apart from its competitors via its unique design.

Described as "wavy" by Logitech, the keyboard essentially bulges in the middle, like a mini mountain formation rising above the plains, dividing the keys into two sections. The keys nearest the middle rise above their compatriots, with extra cushioning allowing for a truly tactile experience when typing.

It's something that feels incredibly odd when you start, but now I've been using it for a few weeks, it's become very intuitive and familiar.

Typing all day no longer leaves my forearms and wrists feeling tired out, as they sometimes did while using a typically "flat" keyboard, and the sensation of differently-layered keys has made my typing actually feel more fluid, but also faster and more accurate - most of the time.

Connecting via Bluetooth, the set up for the Wave Keys has been remarkably easy, and its neutral tone has helped it become part of my home office desk set-up seamlessly.

So if you're looking for a comfier, more stylish way to help better your typing, but also relieve strain on your wrists and arms, I'd definitely say to give the Logitech Wave Keys a try - you might be pleasantly surprised.

More from TechRadar Pro