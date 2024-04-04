Infosys is officially forcing its employees to return to the office
‘In-Person Collab Weeks’ are Infosys' next big idea
IT giant Infosys has initiated a new scheme called ‘In-Person Collab Weeks’ to force more workers to return to the office.
The move, reportedly communicated through an internal email by Vikas Gupta, global delivery head for IoT, signifies a shift towards reinstating in-person working, a trend that has already gained traction among other tech giants.
Under the new rules, Infosys will designate six weeks per quarter as mandatory in-person collaboration periods, and the change will be effective this quarter.
Infosys introduces new return-to-office mandate
Unlike many other companies requiring workers to be in the office a set number of days per week (usually three), Infosys’s plans to earmark entire weeks for office-based working could offer more flexibility by allowing workers to travel and/or find accommodation on a longer-term basis, then returning to their remote working setups when the rules relax.
A typical quarter consists of around 13 weeks, meaning that workers will be required to work just under half their time from the office. Loosely, it translates as fewer than 2.5 days in the office per week, making it a more favorable policy than many others.
It’s also a small change compared with the hybrid working policy that’s already been in place since November, requiring workers to be in the office 10 days a month, or 30 days a quarter.
Indian billionaire and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy spoke out about long working hours late in 2023, reaffirming his statement earlier this year by claiming that workers who are capable of doing so should work long hours to contribute to the country’s progress.
TechRadar Pro has asked Infosys to confirm the changes, but the company did not immediately respond.
